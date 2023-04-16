Owen Sikorski’s four RBI day helped lead Trimble to a 5-3 victory over Southern on the road on Friday. The catcher grabbed three of Trimble’s nine hits on the day. The Tomcats were also able to grab the victory despite recording six errors on the day.
Brandon Burdette and Chayse Henry each recorded two hits in the day. Burdette also scored three runs and drew a walk while Henry had an RBI. Cole Wright and Chase Patton both had a hit as well for Trimble.
Wright got the start on the mound and showed out once again. The junior went the distance, pitching seven innings while allowing eight hits and zero earned runs, striking out nine while walking only one.
After Burdette got the game started with a leadoff single, Sikorski brought in his first of the day with an RBI double to left field.
That would be the only run of the game from either side until the fifth inning. Trimble would open up scoring in the frame when Sikorski single to right field, bringing in Burdette once again. In the next at-bat, Henry would double to center field, allowing the catcher to score, making it a 3-0 game at the time.
The Tornadoes would get one back in the bottom of the inning but Sikorski’s hot day wasn’t done yet. He would then smack an RBI triple to left field, regaining the three-run advantage for the Tomcats.
A pair of hits and an error would allow Southern to make some noise, but Wright would lock up in the end and strikeout the final batter, giving the Tomcats the win and snapping their two-game skid.
