Withstanding unfavorable weather conditions and a few errors in the field, Trimble was able to use a six-run sixth inning to propel themselves 11-4 over Waterford. The win moves the Tomcats to 4-0 on the season.
Cole Wright earned the win after a complete game performance, allowing seven hits and striking out two while not allowing a walk. Only two of the four runs he allowed were credited to the junior.
“That was a good team we just beat there today and Cole again was steady. Bad things happened and he never let any of that stuff get him down,” Chaz Mohler, the head coach of Trimble said after the win about the pitcher. “He’s an experienced pitcher as a junior and he’s a leader for us. He did a good job of keeping his composure, moving on and moving forward to the next one.”
Despite not being able to produce runs consistently until late in the contest, the Tomcats’ offense were firing on all cylinders. The team recorded 12 hits overall with all but one player who came to bat getting a hit.
Brandon Burdette led the way at the plate for Trimble with a 2-4 day, grabbing an RBI and scoring three times. Chayse Henry, Wright and Caleb Cahoe each had multiple hits on the day.
The Tri-Valley Conference - Hocking foes each scored early in an action-packed first inning. After the Wildcats grabbed a run in the top of the inning, Trimble came storming back to regain the lead before ever recording an out.
Burdette got on with a lead-off single, stole second, and then was brought home on a single From Owen Sikorski. Just a couple of pitches later, Henry ripped an RBI single through the left side of the infield, advancing to second on the throw home.
He then took advantage of some fundamental errors after the Waterford catcher, without paying attention, missed the throw back to the pitcher after a wild pitch, allowing the third baseman to come home to score, making it a 3-1 game after one.
From there, both teams’ bats started to stagnate. Waterford would get one back in the third on an error, but Trimble could only get two hits over the next three innings.
After another error gave Waterford runners in scoring position in the fifth, a passed ball allowed the Wildcats to tie the game up at three apiece. Luckily for the Tomcats though, that’s about when the drought ended.
Not on the field, as rain started to come down for a short amount of time right about when the Wildcats tied things up, but on the scoresheet.
Through that rain and wind, Wright would step up to the plate with men on second and third in the bottom of the fifth and squeak out an infield single to regain the lead.
Sikorski took the chance to move over to third during the play and a throwing error from Waterford’s first basemen would allow him to scamper home as well, taking a two-run lead going into the sixth.
“Every time our kids face a little adversity, they seem to get together and come back better and respond,” Mohler said of the team’s resiliency to bounce back. “For a young team, we’re really proud of them for that.”
Wright would shut the Wildcats down 1-2-3 in the sixth before Trimble broke free in their final turn at bat.
After getting runners on base, consecutive bunts from Cahoe and Chase Patton would force Waterford into throwing errors, bringing home even more runners. An RBI double from Henry and an RBI single from Trent Pettitt would help cap off the six-run inning, essentially putting the game to bed.
Waterford would bring home one more in the final half-inning, but were never seriously in contention over the final moments as Trimble.
