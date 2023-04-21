NELSONVILLE - Led by a three RBI day from Maleek Williams, Nelsonville-York took down Federal Hocking 10-0 in six innings on Thursday. The second baseman went 2-2 with the three runs driven in and a walk.
“That’s probably the fewest strikeouts and most hits we’ve had in a game so right there it speaks for itself. I couldn’t ask for anything more than that.” Josh Stalder, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win.
For the Lancers, Iden Miller was the only one to get anything going at the plate, going 2-3 on the day with an extra-base hit.
The Buckeyes scored their first run of the game when Drew Douglas singled in the second inning, stole second and third base before a looping single into center field off the bat of Williams brought him in. Douglas also got the start for Nelsonville-York, dazzling through the complete game performance, allowing only four hits.
“He walked one guy I think, you can’t ask for more than that when you got your defense behind you fielding every hit ball.” Stalder noted of Douglas’ performance on the mound.
After a scoreless third, The Buckeyes would go on to tack on three more in the fourth. Hudson Stalder and Leighton Loge would both grab hits to get on base before Williams ripped a two-run single to bring them home.
Douglas would bring home Stalder in the next inning, coming around to score later as Nelsonville-York took a 6-0 lead heading into the sixth.
After holding the Lancers scoreless in the top of the frame, an RBI hit from Stalder would bring Loge up to the plate with a chance to get the game. The senior would rip a ball in the gap to the wall, coming around to score for an inside-the-park home run, giving Nelsonville-York the walkoff win.
