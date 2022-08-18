The Alexander soccer Spartans opened the regular season at home with a double header against Gallia Academy. The girls took the pitch with a new coaching staff: Sami Love Tribe is at the helm with assistant Matt Van Nostran. It didn’t take long for the home side to hit the scoring column when Aquaria Albano scored within two minutes of the starting whistle.


