The Alexander soccer Spartans opened the regular season at home with a double header against Gallia Academy. The girls took the pitch with a new coaching staff: Sami Love Tribe is at the helm with assistant Matt Van Nostran. It didn’t take long for the home side to hit the scoring column when Aquaria Albano scored within two minutes of the starting whistle.
After that, the scoring came quickly and often in the first fifteen minutes. Next to tally was Avery Shields for her first varsity goal on her birthday. In succession, Maggie Van Nostran, Albano, Makenna Moore, and Arbour Albano rang up the next five markers in that first quarter hour.
Gallia Academy is a very young team with at least six players who are first year soccer players. The Spartans exploited their inexperience with a total of 10 goals in the first half and eight in the second for an 18-0 final.
Other Spartans scoring were Megan Cheadle, Chloe Kunkle, Kara Allison, Rachel Cheadle, and Leah Esselburn.
It was quite a different story when the boys took to the field. Blue Devil’s coach Corey Camden and Spartan headman Kirk Crow have matched up several times and the games are close, hard fought affairs. Each side is considered a D2 contender in this quadrant of the state and an early season win could have an impact on tournament seeding.
Gallia Academy’s speedy attack drew first blood ten minutes in when Carson Wamsley hit the back of the net for a 1-0 lead.
Both sides exchanged runs in the back and forth match. Alexander generated several solid attempts that missed the framework. With seven minutes to go in the first stanza, however, Kyler D’Augustino leveled the score taking a Dylan Allison assist into the webbing.
The second half was a reprise of the first with the Devils’ speed causing problems for the Spartan defense. At almost the exact time as in the first half, Keegan Daniels scored the go-ahead goal with thirty minutes remaining.
Alexander could not net the equalizing tally and the match ended with the Gallia Academy 2-1 victory.
