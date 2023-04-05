Running is freedom.
In all aspects, running is a unique sport that doubles as a leisure activity. Aside from speed, there is no real concrete way to measure running. It’s often looked more as a painful way to stay in shape and keep the metabolism flowing at a favorable rate. It’s a sport that you never really know your full potential until you fully dive into it.
For Sophia Szolosi, she theoretically, with no pun intended, stumbled onto finding out that she is an utterly elite runner.
The freshman is currently within a breakout campaign that has spanned over the entire school year as she smashes records and puts her name into the spotlight only one year into high school.
She first put her name on the map this fall by earning All-Ohio honors and reaching the podium by placing eighth OHSAA Cross Country Championships with a time of 18:50.7. She was the only freshman to place in the top-10.
She then followed that performance up during the winter with a third-place finish at the OATCCC Indoor Track Championships in the Division II & III girls’ 3200 meter race, securing a time of 11:10.59.
As she’s proven throughout the year so far, it didn’t take long for Szolosi to improve on that number. Just about a week ago at the Vinton County Open, she smashed her previous time and set a school record by completing the 3200m in 11:00.52. This surpassed the previous record of 11:21.05, set by Emily Cass in 2013.
“There’s definitely a moment where you realize, ‘Hey If I put effort into this sport I could be really good at it,’” Szolosi noted, discussing when she started to figure out that she was just more talented than a lot of her peers. “I realized that the times and places that were getting first place, weren't that far off from what I was running at that time. It definitely just motivated me to work harder and be that person who’s getting first place in the race or try to get a certain time that I’d always looked up to other girls and see them achieving.”
It’s somewhat ironic. Even with all the newfound success she's accruing, Szolosi was never supposed to be a runner in the first place. She was just looking for something to keep her busy while her other favorite sport was on the rocks.
“I started running in seventh grade for cross country. I did it just because we weren’t sure if we were going to have a soccer season because of COVID and we weren’t sure if they were going to have to cancel a lot of games,” Szolosi said in an interview with the Messenger. “I was like ‘well, you know it’s less likely that the cross country meets will be canceled,’ so it was almost a fallback sport, but I fell in love with it and I never quit.”
The love for soccer hasn’t totally dissipated yet for her though. Like many other athletes at Athens and around the county, Szolosi doubled-up with sports in the fall by playing on the varsity soccer team while also focusing on cross country as well.
She noted that while it was admittedly tough to juggle both sports and will have to think about doing it again once next season rolls around, she enjoyed being able to play both sports, particularly with some of her close friends.
“It was tough. I did it with my two friends, Olivia [Smart] and Landis [Corrigan]. It was definitely nice to have them by my side too so we could go through it together. It was a lot but the coaches put in a lot of effort to make it easy to do both sports at the same time. It wouldn’t have been possible without them being so flexible with our schedules and our training. Physically, you do get a little bit tired and worn out going back-and-forth but I’m thankful for both seasons.”
Although it’s an admitted grind to be able to get through two sports in the same season, that’s an issue that only has to be dealt with in the fall. Once that ends, Szolosi could focus entirely on running and how to improve her times.
Even with juggling a second sport, she’s in the midst of a historic year as a freshman and doesn’t seem to be taking a moment for granted.
“It’s exciting, my goals definitely changed from middle school to high school and it’s exciting to see the work that our cross country team put in during the summer, having it pay off in cross country season,” Szolosi noted. “And then the fitness transition into indoor season, it’s been fun chasing the records, times or places. I really enjoy it.”
It’s not quite an anomaly that an elite runner is enjoying her time competing, but it’s also not a default given that they would. It’s somewhat ironic, but there’s a theme around some of the top-tier runners that they don’t even enjoy running.
Like most of the population, running, in any capacity, can be seen as a bore to some, even the best of the best. Some runners just happen to find out one day that they’re just naturally better than their peers and go with it just for the thrill of winning, not actually running. It’s different for Szolosi though, she revels in the opportunity and enjoys every second of it.
“I love it, I love the people and the community in running. I love my coaches and my friends that I get to do it with,” She said when discussing what she loves about the sport. “It’s a tough sport to do if you don’t love. It takes a lot of effort and a lot of grit. I think that’s probably one of the reasons why I’ve seen so much success in the sport. Not only because I work hard towards it, but I also enjoy doing it and love the process.”
Being so young and so successful at the sport definitely brings its advantages. It’s proof and evidence that Szolosi still has such a long journey before reaching her full potential, whatever that may become in the future.
Still, it’s not always a benefit. Running in such high-stakes competitions and meets throughout the state will for sure bring nerves for the young athlete. It’s understandable to get a little rattled or star-struck when competing against athletes nearly three years older than you. For Szolosi though, age doesn’t mean a single thing, especially when you want to win.
“I think once you get to high school, I don’t see the same barriers between grades because at this point we’re all racing the same race and we’re going out there and trying to do the same thing. I try not to think about the fact that those people are older than me and at this point we’re all chasing the same goal so just go out there and run my best race and see how I can do.”
She’s been doing well so far. And with so much success already at multiple different state championship events, it’s not hard to look into the future for Szolosi. There’s never any guarantees in sports, but the freshman has put herself on a path that could lead to the mountaintop if she continues to work hard and focus in the way she has. The fact that she could reach unheard of heights is not something that’s lost on Szolosi.
“A big goal would be one of the top places at state for our cross country team. I think our team, being so young, has a really good chance at doing well in the future. Individually, just place as high as I can at state and at any postseason meets. Just try to place there too. Back to our cross country team, I think we have enormous potential and that would be really awesome if I could help get my team a state title in that.”
Running is freedom. Szolosi now has the freedom to accomplish whatever she feels possible as her young, star-studded career is off to a fast start.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.