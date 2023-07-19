Jaren Slusher goes through his wind up during the 4-0 loss to Xenia recently. Slusher and teammates Bobby Spencer and Jack Dupuis competed Tuesday in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All-Star Game in Mason.
Jaren Slusher goes through his wind up during the 4-0 loss to Xenia recently. Slusher and teammates Bobby Spencer and Jack Dupuis competed Tuesday in the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All-Star Game in Mason.
Messenger File Photo by Eric Decker
Bobby Spencer winds up to throw a pitch against Cincinnati during Southern Ohio’s 3-2 loss to the Steam earlier this season. Spencer was the starting pitcher for the South Division All-Star team. Teammates Jared Slusher and Jack Dupuis also represented the Southeast Ohio Copperheads at the game.
Messenger File Photo by Eric Decker
Jack Dupuis rounds third base after his solo home run on for the Copperheads in its opening night matchup against Grand Lake earlier this season. The third baseman had three at-bats during the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League All-Star Game on Tuesday in Mason.
MASON — The stars came out on Tuesday night at Prasco Field as all stars from the North Division of the Great Lake Summer Collegiate League faced off against all stars from the South Division. Before the game the all stars showed off their skills to scouts and fans. In the 2023 GLSCL All-Star Game the North took it 3-1. Hayden Robbins (Morehead State) of the South was named MVP.
