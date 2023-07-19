MASON — The stars came out on Tuesday night at Prasco Field as all stars from the North Division of the Great Lake Summer Collegiate League faced off against all stars from the South Division. Before the game the all stars showed off their skills to scouts and fans. In the 2023 GLSCL All-Star Game the North took it 3-1. Hayden Robbins (Morehead State) of the South was named MVP.


  

