Southeast Ohio District 13 Coaches' teams revealed From Staff Reports Feb 24, 2023 Feb 24, 2023 Updated 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Southeast Ohio District 13 Coaches' teams were recently released with a litany of Athens County athletes receiving recognition.Divisions I & II Boys'Player of the YearKyler D'Augustino, Alexander Sr.Coach of the YearN.J. Knight, Vinton CountyFirst TeamKyler D'Augustino, Alexander Sr.Second TeamNathan Shadik, Athens Sr.Honorable MentionLandon Wheatley, Athens Sr.Zach Barnhouse, Alexander Sr.Division III Boys'Player of the YearCaleb Lovely, South PointCoach of the YearTravis Wise, South PointFirst TeamKeagan Swope, Nelsonville-York Jr.Honorable MentionLeighton Loge, Nelsonville-York Sr.Trent Morrissey, Nelsonville-York Sr.Division IV Boys'Player of the YearTariq Cottrill, Federal HockingCoach of the YearJonathan Thompson, Federal HockingFirst TeamTariq Cottrill, Federal Hocking Jr.Michael Clark, Trimble Jr.Caden Chapman, Federal Hocking Sr.Second TeamAndrew Airhart, Federal Hocking Jr.Billy Ward, Federal Hocking Sr.Honorable MentionCole Wright, Trimble Jr.Division I & II Girls'Player of the YearTomi Hinkle, FairlandCoach of the YearJon Buchanan, FairlandFirst TeamAsa Holcombe, Athens So.Honorable MentionElla Chapman, Athens Fr.Emily Zuber, Athens Sr.Division III Girls'Player of the YearAirah Lavy, Nelsonville-YorkCoach of the YearMark Truax, Nelsonville-YorkFirst TeamAirah Lavy, Nelsonville-York Jr.Brooklyn Richards, Nelsonville-York Sr.Takira Walker, Federal Hocking Fr.Honorable MentionKaylee Hudnall, Alexander Fr.Kyndal Snedden, Federal Hocking Jr.Division IV Girls'Player of the YearSydney Reynolds, Eastern MeigsCoach of the YearCory Small, South GalliaSecond TeamRilynn Fouts, Trimble Fr.Honorable MentionJaylee Orsborne, Trimble So. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sports Police School Systems Recipe of the Day × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.