Southeast Ohio’s public fishing lakes, reservoirs and rivers teem with fish, such as largemouth bass, saugeye, and more. Some of the best fishing opportunities occur from now through the fall, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.
Ohio has 124,000 acres of inland water, 7,000 miles of streams, 2.25 million acres of Lake Erie water, and 481 miles of the Ohio River. At $25 for a resident one-year license, fishing is a cost-effective and accessible outdoor reactional activity. Youth under the age of 16 can fish for free, and all Ohio residents can fish without purchasing a license during Free Fishing Days on June 17-18. All size and daily limits apply during these two days.
The Division of Wildlife has numerous resources available to assist anglers, including lake maps, fishing tips by species, fishing forecasts, and introductory information for new anglers. Many of these resources are available right at your fingertips with the HuntFish OH mobile app. Fishing regulations and an interactive fishing map can be located with ease from any mobile device. For more information on fishing tips and forecasts, go to wildohio.gov. Here are a few areas in southeast Ohio anglers may want to visit.
Largemouth bass
Burr Oak Lake (Athens and Morgan counties) — This lake boasts a great population of largemouth bass of all sizes. Focus on the main lake point and shoreline across from Dock 4, around the lodge, and the s-shaped bend toward the lower end of the lake. All these areas have abundant structure. In addition to plentiful shoreline access, the lake has several boat ramps.
In the summer, medium diving crankbaits in fire-tiger and chartreuse are popular, as are spinner baits in chartreuse and white. In the fall, try creature, lizard, or tube baits in silver hues. For bass, there is a five fish daily limit, and no fish may be taken between 12 and 15 inches. There is a 10-horsepower limit on the lake. Boats with a higher horsepower must operate at idle speed or no wake.
Saugeye
Seneca Lake (Guernsey and Noble counties) – There are strong numbers of saugeye in this lake longer than the 15-inch minimum size. Harvestable fish can be hard to find in the summer, but from October to April target areas along the dam, around the islands, along the beach, near the Route 313 causeway (Cadillac Bay causeway), and by old roadbeds.
The tailwater is also a good spot in the fall after the lake is drawn down. Boat access is available at the Seneca Launch Ramp off Seneca Dam Road, at the Seneca Marina Ramp off Lashley Road, and at Seneca Park Campground off Park Road. Unlike walleye, saugeye are not likely to suspend in the water column, so present lures close to the bottom.
In late spring, try using nightcrawlers on jigs or troll crawler harnesses tipped with a piece of nightcrawler, and in the summer cast larger crankbaits. There is a six fish daily limit for saugeye at this location. There is a 399-horsepower limit on the lake.
Bluegill
Appalachian Hills Wildlife Area (Guernsey, Morgan, Muskingum, and Noble counties) — Ohio’s largest wildlife area boasts hundreds of ponds and lakes, making it a great location to target bluegill. Kayak, float tube, and shore fishing are the best ways to fish this area, although boat ramps can be found on select lakes.
The most prevalent lakes are on A-C Hull Road, Rural Dale Road, and the equine trailhead road. A light spinning rod and reel with a single hook baited with a wax worm is enough to catch fish. Fishing for bluegill is also a great way to learn to fish with a fly rod. There is a 20 fish daily limit (singly or in combination) for bluegill and other sunfish.
Catfish
Ohio River (southern border of the state, including Scioto, Lawrence, Gallia, Meigs, Washington, Monroe, and Belmont counties) — Target any of the tailwaters for channel, flathead, or blue catfish. There are great numbers of channel and flathead catfish throughout the river which provide ample opportunities to catch a trophy.
Catfish have an excellent sense of smell and taste, so baits like cut shad, chicken livers, shrimp, and nightcrawlers are effective. A fixed or slip sinker to fish your bait on the bottom often works well. Regulations vary for Ohio and West Virginia waters depending on which parts of the main stem or tributaries you will be fishing.
Confirm that you know the regulations for the area(s) you plan to fish prior to your outing. More information can be found at wildohio.gov and wvdnr.gov.
The Division of Wildlife wants to help new and experienced anglers make the most of their outdoor adventures. Visit the Wild Ohio Harvest Community page at wildohio.gov for information on getting started, fishing opportunities, and delicious recipes.
The mission of the Division of Wildlife is to conserve and improve fish and wildlife resources and their habitats for sustainable use and appreciation by all. Visit wildohio.gov to find out more.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
