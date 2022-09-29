The Southern Ohio Copperheads have appointed Jonathan Shiver as its head coach for the 2023 summer after coach TJ Lanning announced his departure last month.
Jonathon Shiver, a 27-year-old native of Jacksonville, FL, will be at the helm of snake baseball for next summer. Shiver is currently the hitting coach/transfer recruiter for Olivet Nazarene University, a private institution in Illinois that competes in NAIA.
Shiver himself was a collegiate baseball player, having played at Lander University for one year and Trinity Baptist for four years.
This upcoming summer will be Shiver’s first opportunity to coach a summer league collegiate organization, and he could not be more excited to take on the role.
“I think summer ball is a great time for players to relax, have fun and really work on their game," Shiver said in a press release sent out by the Copperheads. "It is the perfect environment to just enjoy baseball and be a college athlete. I want to help kids who need to develop but also make it to where the kids show up every day knowing they’re going to enjoy the day.”
The Copperheads will be entering their 2nd season back competing in the GLSCL, after a two-year COVID-19 hiatus that began in spring of 2020. The Copperheads finished the 2022 season with a record of 15 wins and 23 losses, finishing in last place of the Southern Division.
When asked about his coaching philosophy, Shiver stated, “My philosophy is first and foremost about the development of the player and the person for each guy on the team. I want each player to be better than he was before he put on a Copperhead uniform. I also want guys to really know the grind of what development looks like so they can go back to their schools and be successful and achieve their goals where it really matters. If those things happen, then it will be a fun summer and great environment daily around the Copperheads team.”
Off the field the team remained a staple of the Athens community throughout the 2022 summer. The organization tallied a record number of community events, hosting over 1,000 local children at the OhioHealth baseball clinic, Athens and Nelsonville Swimming with the Snakes events, and Kids on Campus day combined.
The team wants to remain a mainstay for community engagement in Athens, the release stated, and Shiver is excited to keep this tradition alive. Shiver added that “Community engagement is something I have experience with, we do a lot of volunteer work at Olivet Nazarene and our guys enjoy that. I look forward to having interactions with a college town like Athens and I’ve heard great things from former coach TJ Lanning about the culture of the Copperheads and the community involvement.”
Copperheads Executive Director Annie Valeant, and General Manager Charlie Clegg are also looking forward to the addition of Shiver to the organization.
Valeant commented, “The Copperheads are delighted to welcome Jonathan Shiver as our new head coach. He came highly recommended from Coach Lanning. Coach Shiver has already bought into what the Copperheads are trying to do here in southeastern OH by serving as the community’s team. We look forward to helping him build his roster in the off-season.”
Clegg added, “Coach Shiver is precisely what we are looking (for) in a Copperheads head coach. Not only can he develop a player’s skills so they can return to their college programs better than they were before, but his strong emphasis on community involvement and giving back to those who support the Copperheads is what our organization is all about.”
The Copperheads will begin their 2023 campaign in early June, at Bob Wren Stadium. For Copperhead updates visit www.copperheadbaseball.com or following the team on Facebook (@ Southern Ohio Copperheads), Instagram (@cheadsbaseball), and Twitter (@Copperheads).
