The Alexander Spartans got a shocking victory over the Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio champions on Friday with a 5-1 defeat of Meigs at home. Led by a gem from Jackson Jordan, the Spartans have now won four in a row and seven out of its last nine as they round into form heading into the playoffs.
Jordan went all seven innings in the win, allowing one unearned run late on six hits, striking out 11 while walking five. He also led the team at the plate, going 2-4 with a pair of RBIs.
As a whole, Alexander collected six hits as a team. Sam Ohms, Jordan Schulz, Jared Truax and Jagger Cain all had one hit for the Spartans. Ohms and Truax also secured an RBI each.
Alexander jumped on the division champions early and often in this one. Following a walk from Ohms and a double from Schulz, Jordan would bring in the first run of the night with an RBI single to third base. Two batters later, Truax would single in Schulz to make it a 2-0 game after one.
After a pair of walks would help load the bases up in the next frame, Ohms grabbed an RBI by drawing yet another walk, bringing in another run.
Both teams would then go scoreless over the next couple of innings as Jordan continued to dominate on the mound. Alexander would then continue to increase its lead in the fifth inning with another two-run frame.
Jordan would help out his cause in the inning with another RBI hit, this time bringing in Ohms on a single. Schulz would then score on a passed ball later in the frame, making it a 5-0 game.
The Spartans wouldn’t end the game without a little tension though. Meigs would load the bases up and score one in the final frame before Jordan struck out the final batter, securing the momentum building win for Alexander.
