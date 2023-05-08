The Alexander Spartans got a shocking victory over the Tri-Valley Conference-Ohio champions on Friday with a 5-1 defeat of Meigs at home. Led by a gem from Jackson Jordan, the Spartans have now won four in a row and seven out of its last nine as they round into form heading into the playoffs.


