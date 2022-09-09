This offseason, Danny Koska, the head coach of the Alexander Spartans stressed one thing: Results. Progress and experience are good and all, but the pain of losing hurts all the same, no matter how proud you might be of your work.
And well, results are starting to show for the Spartans as they got revenge on a county rival and moved to 3-1 on the year after a 30 — 0 defeat of the Athens Bulldogs on Friday night.
“It’s a nice win but 3-1 can turn into 3-7 really quick,” Koska made sure to note after the game. “So we have to put this win behind us and move on to Wellston because we know Wellston is going to be a tough game and we know the rest of the TVC teams we play are going to be tough.”
After allowing 41 points to the Bulldogs last season, Alexander put on a defensive clinic in this one, suffocating the Athens offense all night. Particularly, the Spartan defensive line ran rampant. The unit gave Braeden Young very little time in the pocket for the Bulldogs
“They didn’t play with any fear,” Koska said of his defense’s performance on Friday. Usually we walk in to this game and we’ve already lost before we come out and we believed this year and put in a lot of hard work and it paid off.”
The Alexander offense wasn’t exactly humming to kick this one off, but they were simply just doing enough to help win this game. The run game wasn’t as efficient as needed so Koska let Jordan Schulz sling it across the field.
The junior was able to simply make plays with his athleticism. He would be forced out of the pocket only to beam it downfield while on the run. He of course had some help from his receivers too.
Specifically, from Logan Jenkins, who was making play after play for the Spartans when they needed it. His best play of the night didn’t even count.
“He’s just a flat out playmaker and he has so much heart. He’s one of the best kids in the locker room as well.”
The junior went up for a jump ball on a fly pattern, got his helmet ripped off while coming down with the ball and still had the balance to run into the end zone. The touchdown didn’t count because of his helmet coming off but it wasn’t a complete waste.
The Spartan drive fell flat but because of the original catch, it put Alexander in position to where a punt pinned Athens within their own five. A few plays later, the Spartans were able to get to Braeden Young in the end zone for a safety and a 2-0 lead in the first quarter.
It’s already been a frustrating season, but things just keep seeming to get worse for the Bulldogs. Landon Wheatley, the team’s number one running back, went down with a shoulder injury minutes before the first half ended. He wasn’t seen again.
On that same drive, Braidin Tuttle was able to sneak through the line on fourth down for Alexander and block the Bulldogs punt which was subsequently picked up and ran in.
The suffocating defense picked back up right when the second half got underway. Alex Jeffrey was able to grab an interception for the Spartans and bring it back roughly 30 yards for the pick six.
On the very next play from scrimmage for the Bulldogs, they lost possession on a wild snap. That allowed Alexander to grab another score when Isaac Waller took one on the ground and carried it 20+ yards for the second Spartan touchdown in minutes, giving them a 23-0 lead late in the third.
The junior took another one in a few minutes later to push the lead up to 30.
The victory not only gives Alexander their first TVC win of the season after going 0-6 last season, but gives them vital momentum as they head into Wellston for another conference tilt next week.
Athens on the other hand is still looking for their first win of the season. They’ll next see Vinton County head to The Plains in a week.
