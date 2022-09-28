Riding a winning streak, the Alexander Spartans rolled into Belpre on Tuesday and rolled over the Golden Eagles in a flurry of sudden goals.
Kyler D’Augustino started the scoring, taking a Dylan Allison feed into the webbing minutes after the starting whistle. Shortly after, Allison turned two rebounded D’Augustino shots into paydirt, upping the lead to 3-0.
Belpre was having no offensive success and the defense was on trial once again. D’Augustino ripped in to the final third for two more tallies before the end of the first forty minutes. As a result, the Spartans carried a 5-0 into the break.
Two minutes into the second stanza, the Spartans’ scoring machine added another marker to his belt for a 6-0 Alexander advantage and the ninety-fifth of his career. A few minutes later senior Ethan Niedhart smacked a direct kick into the string ramping the lead to 7-0.
Coach Kirk Crow was substituting freely after that score, giving his bench players significant minutes. Ben Eudes made good use of his time, putting two shots into the nets. The final tally was by senior Zach Barnhouse for his first varsity goal this season.
Belpre managed a set piece goal but the final was 10-1. The Spartans return home Thursday for a tough match with Marietta.
