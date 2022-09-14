The Alexander Lady Spartans picked up a much needed victory Tuesday night over visiting South Point. The Spartans controlled the match, spending almost the full eighty minutes in the Pointers’ half of the pitch.
It was senior night for Alexander and coach Sammi Love made sure her three seniors gathered major minutes. Defender Chloe Kunkel is a mainstay in the defense but it was an uncommon start for Leah Esselburn and Ryleigh Jordan. However, the two were dominate in their respective positions.
The Spartans were on the attack early and often, but had trouble finishing their opportunities. Crafty freshman Maggie Van Nostran finally got on the scoreboard midway through the first period after intercepting a wayward pass. She set up twenty yards out and ripped a low hard shot that rattled into the net for a 1-0 lead.
Goalie Jaidyn Malone was kept busy as the hosts were not very hospitable, smacking shot after shot towards her goal. Her resolve broke when Ava Hoffer sent a free kick to Van Nostran. The frosh drove through the defenders and notched her second goal of the night.
Though the Spartans pounded fourteen shots at the net, the first half ended with the 2-0 Alexander advantage.
The second forty saw Esselburn and the Cheadle sisters pestering the defense with shots. Midway through, freshman Karah Allison, who had been ranging through the right side defense, sent a scorching pass across the box. Rachel Cheadle found the ball and put it into the back of the net for the Spartans’ third goal of the night.
The Pointers only foray into the Alexander defense resulted in their only shot on goal. Jacie Walters sent a wicked shot toward the upper shelf but Spartan netminder Brooklyn Metts made a great save on the ball to hold the Pointers scoreless on the night.
The rest of the match saw a number of attacks, forcing Malone into a total of nine saves in the half, seventeen total for the game.
The 3-0 victory snapped both a losing streak and a scoring drought for the Spartans.
