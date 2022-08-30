Starting almost as hot at the afternoon, the Alexander soccer Spartans blazed to a 3-0 lead over the Mustangs of Lynchburg-Clay in the first seven minutes in Saturday’s match. But, it didn’t stand and they ended the afternoon in a 4-4 draw.
Kyler D’Augustino quickly torched the right side defense twice almost before the crowd had a chance to get comfy on their seat cushions. His first blast came from a dominating run down the flank through three defenders. A few ticks of the clock later, he converted a pass from Dylan Allison into the webbing for his second.
Allison hit the strings almost immediately later, turning an interception into a rip from eighteen yards out to account for the Spartans’ third marker.
“I think our guys got too comfortable with those quick scores and a three goal lead and went into coast mode,” Alexander head man Kirk Crow commented after the game. Indeed, that may have been the case as the Mustangs got over the shock and began to play with grit. The Spartans could not manufacture another threat for nearly twenty minutes.
But the Mustangs were creating attempts. Working the wings, Garrett Reno got loose and rammed a shot that clanged off the post. Keeping up the pressure, he lofted a crossing pass to sophomore Braedon West. West punched the ball into the back of the net to cut the deficit to 3-1.
They carried that enthusiasm from that goal into the second stanza, pushing into the Spartans’ defense. Senior Ian Waits took a nice pass from Josiah Burns and brought his team to within one ten minutes in.
Not long after, D’Augustino, who had seen an earlier hard shot glance off the top post, was taken down in the penalty area. He nailed the ball into the webbing for his third score of the day. But the 4-2 lead was not a comfortable one.
A defensive clear over the touch line a few minutes later set up West for a corner kick. He sent a high ball into the center where seven heads soared for a touch. One of those heads found the ball and popped it into the net. Again the lead was down to one.
D’Augustino had several runs deep into Mustang territory and barely missed over the bar on three good attempts. Alexander could not manufacture any other significant offensive opportunities.
The Mustangs had one more in them, though. Trey Pitzer danced his way into a shooting position, and laid one into the strings to tie the score with ten minutes remaining in the game.
In those last ten minutes, neither side could break the deadlock and the visitors had to be pleased with an improbable comeback.
“We knew what we had to do to score goals, but we stopped doing that after the early scores. We allowed them to take momentum even though we were up. There was never any quit in their mentality. They started winning the fifty-fifty balls and controlled the action. Once, they got that goal, the wore us down and earned the tie”
The Spartans will need to regroup because historic rival Athens will come to town next Thursday for a double header.
In the early match, the Lady Spartans lost to Lynchbur-Clay 7-0.
SCORING: (boys)
Alex 3 1 4
Clay 1 3 4
Alex D’Augustino 1st 35:55 1-0
Alex D’Augustino(Allison) 1st 34:50 2-0
Alex Allsion 1st 33:44 3-0
Clay West 1st 11:17 3-1
Clay Waits (Burns) 2nd 30:17 3-2
Alex D’Augustino (PK) 2nd 29:49 4-2
Clay Team (West) 2nd 22:57 4-3
Clay Pitzer 2nd 09:56 4-4
