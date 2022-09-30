It may be a small step within an overarching goal, but the Alexander Spartans are making good of their preseason promise of winning production from the program.
Led by six touchdown passes from Jordan Schulz and four receiving touchdowns from Alex Jeffrey, Alexander (5-2, 3-1) clinched at least a .500 record in the TVC – Ohio division with a dominant 66-30 showing against River Valley (2-5, 1-3).
“He did pretty well, everybody blocked up front and our receivers got open,” said Danny Koska, the head coach of the Spartans about Schulz’ performance after the win. “We’ve got a lot of improvements to make. We didn’t feel like we should’ve given up 30 tonight so that’s kind of disappointing.”
This one had all the makings of a high scoring affair from the jump. Seen as an underdog, River Valley took the opening possession and was able to walk away with a score just over a minute into the game.
Justin Stump kept a QB read, slashed through the middle of the defense, and found open grass for a 61-yard touchdown for the Raiders. It put immediate pressure on the Spartans offense, which they responded too.
“I think everybody stayed calm, including the coaches, and we feel like have a good football team. When you feel that way, when a bad thing happens at the start of the game you stay calm because you know you have four quarters left to play.”
The Spartans wasted no time cutting into the lead. Alexander led a two-minute drive that ended with Jordan Schulz tossing a 41-yard touchdown to Alex Jeffrey. Jeffrey went over a defender to catch a jump ball around the 20, landed and scampered his way into the end zone.
Alexander took the lead later in the first quarter when Schulz was able to connect on his second passing touchdown of the day. The senior hit Isaac Waller on a screen pass and let the running back work his way into the end zone. The score gave Alexander a 14-8 lead after the first frame.
Following the initial score from River Valley, the defensive effort from the Spartans picked up. They completely stalled the Raider’s offense, highlighted by two second quarter turnovers that set up scores.
Brody Montgomery brought down an interception that later allowed Sam Ohms to score on a 10-yard run. On the next possession, Alexander forced and recovered a fumble, allowing Jagger Cain to join the score sheet.
A quick retaliatory score from the Raiders stopped the party for a slight moment, but the celebration quickly resumed. A second touchdown from Waller, plus a 35-yard field goal from Dylan Allison gave the Spartans a 38-14 lead heading into the locker room.
The Spartans coughed up possession to start off the second half, allowing River Valley to get another touchdown. As they did for nearly every other opportunity on Friday, Alexander answered back quickly with a touchdown scoring drive capped off with Schulz third touchdown pass of the night, this time to Jeffrey.
The two connected two more time in the fourth quarter, giving Jeffrey his four receiving touchdowns and giving Schulz his fifth TD pass of the night.
“He’s been working at it. He’s had a rough week one and after that he’s really stepped up and had a great season,” Koska said regarding Jeffrey.
Riding the high of an action packed win, Alexander needs to cool down this week and prepare for Nelsonville-York who just finished off a 59-point win over Wellston.
A matchup with major County and conference implications, next week looks to be an incredibly important Friday night in Athens County.
