On the final legs of their non-conference schedule, Alexander took on a 7-2 Fairfield Union squad on the road and fell 64-40 to the Falcons on Tuesday night. Caleb Schmelzer led all scorers with 28, including 19 second half points for Fairfield Union.
Despite the final score, the initial start to the contest was competitive. Kyler D’Augustino scored eight of his 22 total points in the first quarter to keep it within a one-point game after the first frame. Zach Barnhouse was the only other Spartan to score in the quarter, grabbing four of his 11 total points.
Defensively, things didn’t start to break down for the Spartans until the second half. Holding the Falcons to 12 points in the second quarter, Alexander only allowed 25 first half points.
The issue came with their offense. They were only able to muster up eight points in the second frame, forcing Alexander into the locker room with a five-point deficit. Five of those came from D’Augustino while Dylan Allison nailed one three. He eventually finished with six points.
Those problems carried over into the second half for Alexander, they were only able to grab 11 points in the third quarter, five of those coming from Barnhouse.
On the flip side, the second half is where Fairfield Union broke free. Scoring 20 in the third quarter, they built up a 14-point lead heading into the final quarter. More of the same occurred in the final frame as the Spartans failed to reach double-digit points again. They scored nine in the fourth, seven of those coming from free throws.
Following a two-game skid against non-conference opponents, the Spartans return to Tri-Valley Conference play with a home matchup against Meigs on this upcoming Tuesday.
