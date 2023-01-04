On the final legs of their non-conference schedule, Alexander took on a 7-2 Fairfield Union squad on the road and fell 64-40 to the Falcons on Tuesday night. Caleb Schmelzer led all scorers with 28, including 19 second half points for Fairfield Union.


