Too often in sports reporting, a phrase from a classic is used to try to describe a game, a play, or a result. Well, here we go again, because the Alexander soccer Spartans experienced “the best of times and the worst of times.”
In Albany, the matchup was between two perennial upper level sides who hit the pitch with similar records. The early action was slow and somewhat sputtering for both teams but that was to change midway through the first half.
The Spartans’ high scoring senior Kyler D’Augustino was getting fed with good midfield work from Andrew Nance. The swift striker barreled into the open and smashed a shot that clanged off the far post.
Just over a minute later, Ethan Niedhart intercepted a ball from his defensive position and drove it upfield towards his forwards. Dylan Allison put a touch on it, moved into the deep defense, and pushed the ball to D’Augustino.
He punched the ball past keeper Caden Gebczyk for the first score of the night. But that was not to be the last significant meeting between the two.
Alexander kept the bulk of the possession for the remained of the half with another episode between D’Augustino and Gebczyk with seven minutes to go.
Getting clear of defenders again, the senior Spartan ripped what seemed an unstoppable shot at the Tiger junior. Gebczyk was able to deflect the ball into the middle but no Spartan was there to cash in on the rebound.
Though they held sway and the lead, a combination of miscues changed the game with just a minute left on the clock. As a result, Tiger captain Matt Threatt found the ball and an open net. His flick leveled the score at 1-1 and gave Marietta some enthusiasm as the half ended.
“You just can’t be up one nothing and give up a goal with one minute left in the half. That gave them all the momentum going into halftime,” Spartan headman Kirk Crow said. “Two mistakes at the same time cost us.”
And the Tigers built on that momentum to start the second forty. Midfielders Landon Koscho and Nate Ketchum worked together to control the action for the first portion of the half, creating lanes for their offense into the Spartan defense.
Dillon Meagle was one of the recipients and nearly hit the strings but Landon Ding collected the attempt. Brody McGregor also had a chance but the Spartan keeper gathered the shot. Though those threats sere snuffed, Meagle would have a massive impact later.
The Spartans slowly regained their mojo with D’Augustino burning the defense for three open looks in a two minute span in the final twenty minutes. The one-on-one attacks were exciting and Gebczyk answered each challenge, parrying away all three power shots from his goal.
A few minutes later, he tipped away a sharp attempt off an Allison corner kick. And, coincidentally, corner kicks would decide the game.
In the last ten minutes, Marietta amped up the action, forcing the Spartans into a number of clearances over the touch line, leading to a series of corner kicks.
Meagle was tasked with the duties from the angle and he essentially won the game. His first came with eight minutes to go and sliced into the far post off a Ding fingertip. The Tigers had their first lead of the game 2-1.
A few minutes later, he launched a beauty that nestled into the far upper ninety to put the game out of reach 3-1. Alexander could not find answers and the loss was a tough one with tournament seedings coming soon.
“We knew that Marietta was good at set pieces and that Meagle could score from the corner with his left foot. We had opportunities that we had to finish but their goalie made some great saves. We had some decent play but have to get some good results. We need that signature win with tournament coming up; we need three big wins to close out for seeding purposes.”
On Saturday, the Spartans will host long-time foe South Webster for a noon start.
