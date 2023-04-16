Fighting back to tie the game up midway through, Alexander was in the midst of a close contest with Meigs before the Marauders’ bats got hot, eventually walking away with a 12-3 over the Spartans.
Meigs was also able to take advantage of the Spartans five errors on the day to help supplement the offensive attack.
Alexander had five hits as a team on the day, led by Jared Truax’s 2-3 day at the plate. The starting second baseman also recorded an RBI in the loss. Trent Schaad and Sam Ohms grabbed the only other hits. Ohms also had the only other RBI on the day for the Spartans.
Jordan Schulz got the start for Alexander, pitching 4.2 innings while allowing 10 hits and nine runs, only two of them earned, striking out six while walking five.
Truax would finish the final 1.1 innings, allowing 1 hit and three unearned runs.
After allowing runs in each of the first two innings, Alexander found themselves down a couple of runs before finally finding some offensive success in the fourth inning.
After Jordan Schulz and Jackson Jordan walked to start the inning, consecutive singles from Ohms and Truax would bring the pair in, tying the game up at two at the time.
Two walks and an error in the fifth inning from Alexander would spell doom, helping allow the Marauders to score three in the frame, taking a 5-2 lead at the end of four. Alexander would allow nine walks as a team in the game
Meigs would then go on to score at least three runs in the next three frames, essentially making it a blowout.
The Spartans would score their final run in the sixth when Camron Oberholzer drew a leadoff walk, eventually coming home to score on a passed ball.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.