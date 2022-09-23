It was one of those odd high school sports nights with the Alexander Spartans two soccer squads playing the same opponents but about sixty miles apart. The girls were hosting Warren in Albany while their male counterparts were up the road also facing Warren.
The Lady Warriors were the larger of the two sides at Lakefront Stadium, and boasted six victories on the season. The smaller Spartans proved a feisty problem for the visitors, battling for every ball and filling every passing lane. Megan Cheadle was the early midfield disruptor, forcing mistakes and funneling through balls to her older sister Rachel.
The elder Cheadle was able to make several runs down the left flank but Warren’s sophomore goalie Megan Brothers kept her net clean. Brothers’ offense was not finding any success in the first half to make her job easier, however.
The Spartan defensive four of Morgan Mitchell, Sarah Harris, Maddie Brooks, and senior Chloe Kunkel frustrated any attempt at goal. The one shot they allowed was snuffed by netminder Monica Thompson.
In the first half, the action and possession was about even with neither team able to find the back of the net. But the Spartans may have had their best outing in that first forty.
The second stanza began much like the opening of the first with one major difference. The Spartan defense had a lapse less than ten minute after the whistle. That allowed Sophie Cochran to run into an empty net and ring up the first goal of a tight match.
The Spartans responded quickly with two chances a few minutes later. But the crossing passes in front of the goal could not find a friendly foot. Warren’s tall sophomore defender Makenzie James-McGuire became the defensive force for her team. Ranging across the pitch, she almost single-handed squelched Alexander’s charges near the goal.
With twenty minutes to go, a second defensive lapse cost the home side. Payton Alloway was the recipient of a short clearance and cashed in to increase the lead to 2-0.
Several Thompson and Brothers respective saves kept the score at 2-0 and the Spartans, though they played well, saw another loss.
At Warren High School, the male side of the equation faced the always tough Warriors riding a winning streak. The defensive –minded Warriors spent much of the night packing in, to try to thwart Alexander’s potent offense.
But the Spartans prevailed 2-1. Dylan Allison had a productive night. He scored the first goal of the match with an assist from Jake Roush. He also assisted in the game winner, feeding Kyler D’Augustino for the ninety-first marker of the senior’s career.
