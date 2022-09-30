The neat thing about stories is that often times, you don’t even have to write them yourself.
Alexander avenged a previous blowout this season with a 1-0 road victory over Athens on Thursday in another edition of the Tad Albano Cup. Though the rivalry between Athens County schools still lives on, this particular event always has a different feeling around.
“We can’t lose sight of what the Cup game’s for,” JT Schroer, the head coach of the Bulldogs noted following the loss. “Tad was just a big influence on both of these teams. It’s fun to play for it, we won it the first time and haven’t won it since, and we’ll try again next year.”
Thursday’s contest was the complete opposite of what we saw a few weeks ago over at Alexander. In the 7-1 loss, the Spartans struggled to maintain possession and deal with a Bulldog attack that was firing on all cylinders. In the victory though, Alexander played a much tighter, congested game that blocked Athens from setting up too many opportunistic chances near the net.
“They definitely made some adjustments in their lineup, mainly in the goal position,” Schroer said. “It’s a rivalry game, you throw out the records and it just comes down to who wants it more. We had more opportunities; we had more shots and we actually controlled most of the game, but you’ve got to put the ball in the net to win.”
Like Schroer noted, Alexander got a fantastic performance from Brooklyn Metts, a freshman who was thrown out in net and fared exceptionally well.
The first half was more competitive towards the middle of the field rather than towards the net. There were some decent scoring chances from both sides, most notably a breakaway for Quinn Murphy with roughly 10 minutes left in the first half that went just wide of the net. Still though, the theme of the game made it seem as if we were going to go into the break at a deadlock.
That was, until Arbour Albano, another freshman for the Spartans, was able to put one over the Bulldogs keeper into the back of the net with minutes left in the first half.
“They responded well. They were down but we didn’t get down, we responded well. We just have to work on finishing.”
Action started to pick up in the second half when the Spartans were trying to fend off a consistent attack from Athens. The Lady Bulldogs spent most of the second frame with possession, relentlessly attacking the net.
Whether it be a mixture of missed shots and great goalkeeping, Alexander was able to keep Athens off the board each and every time. They also had a bit of luck on their side as well.
There were two separate times late in the match where the ball was sputtering on the goal line before the Spartans were able to seemingly pull it out of the net.
It quickly became a contest of how long they could keep the Athens attack subdued, it worked long enough however as time eventually ran out and Alexander walked away with the Albano Cup once again.
