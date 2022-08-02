With the 2022 Athens County Fair starting up this week, it may be a good time to map out some of the sporting events going on over at the fairgrounds during the next week or so.
Kicking it off this Friday afternoon, the Pari-Mutual Harness Racing takes place at 5 p.m. over at the grandstand.
Can’t make it on Friday? Don’t you worry, they’ll have the same thing going on at noon on Saturday.
If you’re more interested in a riveting and action-packed sport you could potentially compete in yourself, there’s a Corn Hole tournament during the primetime slot of 7:30 p.m. over at the Swine Arena.
On Monday, August 8, the Tough Track competition takes place at 7 p.m. over at the grandstand. The next night at the same place and time, Fast Trax Motocross is taking place.
Continuing the theme of events going on at the grandstand at 7 p.m., KOI Drag Racing is set to take place then next Wednesday night, August 10.
Now, if you’re just a fan of things being pummeled and completely destroyed, Thursday the 11th may be the perfect time for you. It starts off with Garden Tractor Demolition Derby at 7 p.m. followed by the regular edition of the derby starting at 8 p.m. Both events will be taking place at the grandstand.
Just missing out on some bad luck, the Horse Pull takes place at the grandstand on Friday, August 12, at 7 p.m.
After a full week of abusing the dirt over at the grandstand, the Athens County Fair finished off with a Truck & Tractor Pull set to take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday, August 13, the final day of the festivities.
