Athens’ Lady Bulldogs' cross country team finished fifth on Saturday at the Regional Championship held at North Pickerington High School, so the team advances to the State Championship this Saturday at Fortress Obetz.
Granville’s Zoee Lehman and Athens’ Sophia Solozi traded stride for stride through the race until the final stretch when Lehman made her move.
PICKERINGTON – Athens’ Lady Bulldogs cross country team is going to the State Championship!
Six teams and 24 runners from Division 2 paced their way to the big meet Saturday at the Region 7 Championship held at North Pickerington High School. Athens’ fifth place finish means the team advances to the State Championship this Saturday at Fortress Obetz.
Athens’ Sophia Solozi, a freshman, ran neck and neck with Granville’s Zoee Lehman over the 3.1-mile course.
Lehman, a senior, made her move and passed Solozi in the final stretch.
Lehman crossed the finish line at 18:27 minutes with Szolosi close on her heels at second place (18:28).
Lady Bulldogs’ Landis Corrigan finished at 23rd place, Olivia Smart at 28th (20:14), Samantha Layton at 87th (22:05), Jillian Bourque at 90th (22:08), Emma Ulbrich at 122nd (23:13) and Eva Riley at 125th (23:19).
“I did really well,” said Bourque, a freshman. “It wasn’t a personal record, but it was really close. This course goes by extremely fast. I felt amazing the whole time. I am excited for the state meet, very excited.”
Bulldogs’ Tyler Callahan’s season ended on a high note with a 48th place finish (17:21) – a course record for Callahan.
“I didn’t qualify for the State meet, but that’s OK. I can come back next year, qualify and do even better,” said Callahan, a junior.
Callahan described the course as “nice and flat.”
“There were some places in the woods where it got a little choppy, but other than that it was nice and smooth,” he said.
Callahan said moving forward, he’s going to train hard during indoor track season to do even better.
“I’m going to keep training to get better and better in track so I can come back next year and go to the state meet,” he said.
Several area runners will advance to the state meet.
Division 3, Federal Hocking’s Evan Mcpherson earned a spot to compete at the state meet with a 12th place finish (16:37).
Meigs Eastern’s Connor Nolan crossed the finish line at 5th place (16:17) and Brayden Obrien at 7th place (16:27) so they too advance to the big meet.
Top runners, whose season ended on a high note Saturday at the Regional Championship, were Alexander’s Leah Esselburn who crossed the finish line at 82nd place (21:53), Federal Hocking’s Piper Biesinger at 77th place (22:20), Vinton County’s Nevaeh Newton at 93rd (22:13) and with her teammates Jackson Walker at 34th place (17:08) and Samuel Boyd at 50th place (17:24).
