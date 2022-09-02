Moral victories often don’t get you anywhere, sometimes you’re able to pick out a few positives. In the end though, does it really matter?
After a couple of lopsided losses to begin the season, the Bulldogs defense improved significantly against the Marietta Tigers but faded late as Athens falls 12-7 and moves to 0-3 on the year.
“Our defense played really well. I called a very poor game offensively. I take full responsibility for our offense tonight,” said Nate White, the head coach at Athens, seemingly wanting to take the brunt of the blame for Friday night’s loss.
Despite the result, the Bulldogs desperately needed this type of contest after being blown out each of the first two. Marietta hadn’t been a flamethrower on offense either to start off the year and the pattern followed against Athens.
Other than the initial drive of the game that saw the Bulldogs hold the ball for seven minutes before being stumped in the red zone, there wasn’t much offense in the first half.
The defense would continuously pick up the offensive unit and give them the ball back in favorable field position. For when Marietta did start to apply pressure, the Bulldogs stood strong.
The most dangerous first half opportunity for the Tigers came in the second quarter when they themselves were marching deep into Athens territory. A breakup from Leo Martin on a deep pass in the end zone and a few mistakes from Marietta ruined that chance.
The way the ball game was going, it seemed inevitable that we would go into the break without a point being scored. The positional changes for Landon Wheatley and Braeden Young were key to making sure that didn’t happen.
Wheatley, who has been the team’s quarterback all preseason and through the first two games of the year was moved over to half back while Young stepped in as the starting quarterback. This decision seems likely to stay.
“Landon is going to be our running back for the rest of the year.” White said pretty bluntly after the loss
On the final drive of the first half, Wheatley was heavily involved as the Bulldogs marched down the field. He brought it down to the goal line, just short enough to allow Braeden Young to punch in a one-yard sneak with five seconds left in the half for the opening score of the contest. Young finished with 60 yards rushing on the scoring drive.
Wheatley finished the game with 127 yards on the ground while Young added 103 himself
The tide of fortune began to flip against the Bulldogs once the second half whistle blew. The defense was still holding strong overall but started to show some inevitable cracks with the difficulty of shutting down a team for an entire contest.
The Tigers scored on consecutive drives in the third quarter to take the lead, the second of the two ending on an impressive jump ball catch in the back corner of the end zone.
Athens had the perfect opportunity to come back late in the contest. Down five with four minutes left, Brady Wharton grabbed an interception, that was really forced by disruptive line pressure, inside Marietta territory.
The drive eventually stalled and that was all she wrote.
Sitting at 0-3 now, the Bulldogs next travel to Alexander in a week to try and turn their fortunes in their first Tri-Valley Conference tilt.
