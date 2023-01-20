THE PLAINS - Following a closely contested first half, a short-staffed Athens Lady Bulldogs squad pulled away after only allowing River Valley to score seven second half points. Leading the charge for Athens was Asa Holcombe, who finished with a game-leading 20 points in the 43-23 win.


