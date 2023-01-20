THE PLAINS — Following a closely contested first half, a short-staffed Athens Lady Bulldogs squad pulled away after only allowing River Valley to score seven second half points. Leading the charge for Athens was Asa Holcombe, who finished with a game-leading 20 points in the 43-20 win.
“The biggest thing about the culture of this team is that we do everything as a team,” Roe Easley, the assistant coach of Athens said after the win. “We coach as a team, we play as a team. Any week it could be a new night for somebody to have to step up and hold the fort down for other people because life happens.”
The first quarter was a close, back-and-forth contest at Athens High School on Thursday night. A litany of different Lady Bulldogs were able to pitch in buckets to help build up their score and found themselves with a three-point advantage over River Valley (9-6, 5-3 Tri-Valley — Ohio) by the end of the first frame.
You could see the theme for the rest of the night start to materialize after the first quarter. Holcombe started off the second with a three-pointer and then a few possessions later nailed a jumper just in front of the arc to extend Athens’ (11-5, 8-0) lead. The sophomore ended up adding eight rebounds, an assist and a steal throughout the night.
“She’s a stud, right? She’s a stud and she works really, really hard. She makes our team go like that and on any given night she could be the one on the ball or it could be Ella (Chapman) and tonight it just happened to be Asa.”
As it would through the rest of the night, the defense started to significantly pick up as well. The Lady Bulldogs didn’t allow a bucket until more than halfway through the quarter. The Lady Raiders were however able to cut the lead down to four just before the half ended. Unfortunately for them though, that’s about when the hope ended.
Leah Swatzel came off the bench for Athens and was able to drill a bank-three from the right side as the buzzer blared, sending the Lady Bulldogs into the halftime break with a 20-13 lead and all the momentum on their side.
The momentum carried over into the second half as they came out firing again with Fern Sigman hitting a three quickly after play resumed. The freshman ultimately finished with five points in the game.
Including the three-pointer, Athens then went on a 9-0 run that spanned nearly the entire quarter. River Valley failed to score a single point until there was about 2:30 left in the quarter. By the end of the night they held the Lady Raiders to under 18% shooting as a team.
“By the time we got to the second half everybody knew what their roles were and what we were doing defensively and everybody just locked in. Our goal was to come out defensively and be strong in the third quarter and I felt like we did that.”
Holcombe started off the final frame with an and-1 that increased the lead even further. Much like the third, they were able to stymy the Lady Raiders for most of the quarter. This time, River Valley didn’t score a point until there was less than a minute left in the game. Holcombe then made a layup to get her up to 20 points on the night and the clock ran out from there.
“We had two great days of practice and by the time you leave a loss with this group, you never know,” Easley said about the team bouncing back from the loss to Circleville earlier in the week. “You never know because they don’t get too high and they don’t get too low. They still locked in, they know that there’s always another game. Our goals are still in front of us, I’m super proud of them.”
The Lady Bulldogs will be on the road this weekend for a non-conference matchup at Marietta on Saturday night.
