NELSONVILLE — The Nelsonville-York Lady Buckeyes withstood a slow start from the field on Thursday night and broke through in the second half to win their seventh straight game. This time, they took down Alexander 57-45 in a competitive contest in Nelsonville.
There was a struggle to score from both squads to start the night. Emma Fields got things started with a rebound and put-back a couple of minutes into the contest. Fields ended up finishing with 14 points on the night.
From there, Airah Lavy picked up a second early foul and was forced out of the game. It clearly had an impact on the offensive efficiency for Nelsonville-York as they seriously struggled to score.
“The two fouls on her were very questionable so we had to sit her for the whole first quarter,” Mark Truax, the head coach of Nelsonville-York said after the win. “We just couldn’t get into a rhythm and struggled to get anything going in that first half.”
The next bucket came from Julianna Cain with just over four minutes left in the quarter. Ava Hoffer came down and scored on the very next possession to give the Lady Spartans their first lead of the night, forcing Nelsonville-York into a timeout.
A three from Kaylee Johnson and a bucket from Mallory Sherman rounded out scoring for Alexander, giving them a 9-5 lead after the first quarter.
With Lavy back out on the floor, the Lady Buckeyes started to make moves. Three-point baskets from her and Cayleigh Dupler tied the game back up at 11 all. Dupler finished the night with nine points.
From there, the two squads traded baskets for a while as they each regained the lead multiple times. The Lady Spartans fell into foul trouble, accruing eight fouls in the quarter, leading to some free baskets for Nelsonville-York.
Despite that, Alexander was able to take a 18-17 lead going into the halftime break.
“I couldn’t expect any more of them,” Morgan Grinstead, the head coach of the Lady Spartans said about her team’s performance. “We played super hard I thought. We’ve been struggling with playing strong, physical and hustling all four quarters. I felt like we gave good effort tonight.”
The Spartans were able to hold them off for a decent amount of time, but it was almost a guarantee that the Buckeyes would go on a run of their own at some point.
“I knew we would execute better and we did. It was a tough league game tonight and we pulled through it. Definitely didn’t play our best but we executed enough to get the win.” Truax said about the difference between the first and second halves.
That’s exactly what happened at the start of the second half. The Buckeyes went on a quick 10-3 run to start the third and grab a commanding lead. Scoring significantly picked up as Nelsonville-York went on to score 18 points in the third to grab a nine-point lead going into the fourth.
The third quarter was punctuated by a rebound and put-back from Brooklyn Richards to beat the buzzer. She ultimately finished with 9 points in the win.
“Brooklyn was a beast inside for us tonight,” Truax said about his forward’s performance. “When she’s at her best she’s aggressive, she makes things happen. With the blocks tonight that was an added dimension for here where she’s usually getting double-digit rebounds for us. She was a big presence tonight.”
Contrary to the rest of the night, both teams actually peaked their scoring in the final frame. Led by Lavy, who scored 15 of her game-leading 22 points in the fourth, the Lady Buckeyes went on to score 22 points in the fourth to help secure the win.
“She hit a couple big shots for us, definitely helped us get a lead and we never let it go. That was big in the second half to come out and get a lead, once we got the lead I felt like we would be okay.” Truax said.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing though. Still trying to claw back, Alexander actually cut the lead down to as little as six before the Lady Buckeyes broke free again, ultimately leading to the 12-point win.
Looking to continue their hot streak, Nelsonville-York next hits the court on Tuesday for a home matchup with Amanda-Clearcreek. Alexander on the other hand goes on the road this Saturday for a matchup with Dawson-Bryant.
