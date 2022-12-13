Riding the wave of a massive third quarter effort, Trimble was able to come away with a 42-32 victory over Belpre on Monday night.
Saying that both offenses started off struggling could be an understatement. It took more than two minutes for Trimble to get their first basket when Mikayla Dane converted on a layup. A few minutes later Jaylee Orsborne found a cutting Rilynn Fouts for their second basket. One free throw from Joelle Richards and Trimble was able to lead 8-5 after the first quarter.
Despite the lack of offensive production to start, the Tomcats would’ve been competitive in this game regardless of what they had done. Trimble held Belpre to under 10 points in each of the first three quarters. They allowed 13 in the fourth, but had already built a comfortable lead at that point.
“Our girls are starting to get it. When they didn’t overplay… that’s what killed us, when we overplayed they got good shots,” Joe Richards, the head coach of the Tomcats said after the win. “I think we do a pretty good job of mixing up zones and we’re going to have to keep doing it.”
Offensive struggles continued in the second half, but signs of life were starting to be shown. After being blanked in the first quarter Jaylee Orsborne hit a couple buckets, including her first three of the night, to help her get going.
The sophomore eventually led the team in scoring with 12 points on the night, but was incredibly valuable in other areas of the game. With the defense focusing on her, she was able to spread around the ball to find open teammates for scores.
“We’ve talked about this before, No. 2 (Orsborne) has to score for us, and if she’s not scoring, she’s got to get other people open sometimes,” Richards noted. “ I know No. 3 (Abby Weber) is our point guard, but sometimes No. 2 has got to say ‘give me the ball’ and get that damn ball up the floor. We’re throwing those expectations, even as a sophomore, we’ve got high hopes for her too.”
Richards’ halftime speech to his group must’ve inspired something. Trimble scored 16 points in the first half combined, they came out and put up 18 points in the third quarter alone.
“I thought we got some easier baskets and that helped us because we needed to see the ball go in the hole a little bit.”
A huge catalyst for the success of the third quarter was Fouts. The freshman had seven of her 11 total points in the third and was 3-3 from the free throw line in the frame.
“We need Rilynn to score. I know that’s a lot of pressure for a freshman but I wouldn’t say it if I didn’t think she could do it. We have a lot of expectations for No. 12, we know she can help us for the next four years. She’s a good basketball player, she knows the game, she’s still growing obviously.”
The Tomcats were outscored in the fourth quarter but by that time they had built up a comfortable enough lead.
Weber was the third player for Trimble to reach double digits, scoring 11 on the night.
Trimble next suits up on the road when they travel to take on South Gallia on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.