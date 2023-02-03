STEWART — With the regular season winding down in just a few days, this is the time when coaches would want their teams to start peaking. A lot of the regular season can be forgotten about if the team is performing at their highest level. If Federal Hocking’s 58-22 blowout win over Southern indicates anything, the Lady Lancers may be right where they need to be heading into next week.


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.