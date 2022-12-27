The Craig Carton compulsive gambling saga started long before he reached the pinnacle of sports talk radio in New York City and his subsequent crash.
Long before he went to federal prison, Carton had the itch when he was a teen in Westchester County, NY.
He always gambled as a kid. A New Yorker article noted he ran a casino-like operation out of his house. And in an interview with Adams Publishing Group, he said he owned an off-shore casino later on, which the New Yorker said was Betonfantasy.com, an early adopter of wagering on fantasy sports.
“I’ve gambled since I was a kid. Gambling was part of my life. I owned an offshore casino. I was the house and the player,” he said. “But I went from a garden variety sports gambler, like most kids, to a full fledged compulsive gambler.”
“Despite my background (he said he worked at the Yonkers Race Track at one point) and I had seen all the angles, you’d think somebody with my background from the standpoint of being an operator to watching other people exhibit behavior of compulsive gambling, there was no way I’d go down that road.
“And here I am, having gone down that road,”he said.
Carton, now 51, was flying high as a top radio sports jock at WFAN in New York. The popular host with former NFL star Boomer Esiason sat atop the ratings. Then in September 2017, the FBI arrested him for wire and securities fraud involving buying and selling concert tickets.
He went to trial and was convicted and was sentenced to more than three years in federal prison, but was released after 12 months. Soon after, he rejoined WFAN and the show now sits atop the afternoon ratings chart during weekday afternoons.
In fact, a report at the end of November had the Carton & Evans afternoon show “demolishing” its ESPN rival, “The Michael Kaye Show” in the critical male 25-54 age demographic. Carton’s show tripled the audience against his competition in the second month of Fall ratings, according to NY Post media columnist Andrew Marchand.
An earlier report at the end of October, raved about the rise in Carton & Evans’ show, saying their station, WFAN, had a “stranglehold” on the afternoon drive time slot.
He takes issue with those who characterized his criminal case as a Ponzi scheme, calling it a “popular misconception.” But he does not dispute he did wrong.
His radio career led him to other businesses. His problems came when the ticket buying operation he was part of “led to a horrendous decision that ultimately led to me spending a year of my life in federal prison.”
He explained that he legally had a loan to use for the business.
“ And I was buying tickets to concerts and I decided to use my credit card to buy tickets to a particular show instead of liquid money I was given for the tickets,” he said “And I took some money to go gamble, thinking as long as I used credit card, it would be ok. It is not ok. It is a misappropriation of funds.”
He said he bought the tickets anyway.
“But if you give me money for a specific reason I have to use that money for that reason,” he said..
For all his efforts to warn against compulsive gambling and support responsible gambling, ironically, his show is saturated with advertisements for sports betting vendors, apps, opportunities and related material. As most sports shows are these days.
But in addition to Carton’s mainstream talk show, he hosts a weekly show on Saturdays on responsible gambling, something he supports. Social betting in a bar with a bunch of friends over lunch is what it should be like.
“I wish more states and more operators would commit real dollars to help addicts,” he said of his general concern for the rise in legalized gambling. “There is a windfall of money and not a single state is earmarking money for a rehab center for people to get help.”
WATCHING OHIO
From his new perspective years later, he is watching Ohio, the latest state to launch its own online and in-person sports wagering effort on Jan. 1. He worries what could happen.
“If you fast forward to what Ohio is about to experience, there will be millions of Ohioans to gamble for the very first time. Because a lot of people didn’t bet before because it was not legal. Now it will be as commonplace as buying a scratch off ticket at a local convenience store.”
He said the math adds up to this. In a state of approximately 12 million people he estimates up to 5 million could be regular gamblers.
“You are talking about thousands of people, men and women, who could now be problem gamblers. There are levels to that, of course, but even at the lowest level, that is not good. Thousands of Ohioans will have a problem.”
Carton knows gambling problems.
Blackjack was his game and casinos were his home. He said he would wager up to $20,000 on a hand and once during an 18 month period where “I was out of control” two casino worker told him to go home on two separate occasions. Finally. He said it was the only two times anyone warned him of his problem and he will never forget their concern.
“Now, I didn’t listen to them but still, I’ll never forget them,” he said. “Blackjack fed my brain. It made me feel good to live in this cocoon that gamblers talk about.”
He said problem gamblers are not looking for the roar of the crowd. They are not looking for a group to watch them gamble or gamble with them.
“Most compulsive gamblers are looking for this as an escape. What goes from a recreational and social activity becomes anything but that,” he continued. “You become isolated in your gambling on multiple levels. It’s not just the gamble or the bet you make, it’s the contemplation of the bet, the financial component of the bet and it becomes all consuming mentally and emotionally as it did for me.”
He still doesn’t know how he slipped into the grip of compulsive gambling.
“It’s an insidious disease.Why did I go from a guy who could (gamble responsibility) to a guy who couldn’t? I don’t know if I will ever know the reason. But I do know that line whatever that line is once you cross it, it is a very slippery slope to get out of it. You can have all the education in the world and still not avoid it. And that is the dangerous part of this.”
When Ohio opens its doors to sports wagering, he would like to see the state set up centers for people like him who need help. States tend to set aside a certain amount of money for problem gamblers to seek help, and in Ohio’s case, it will set aside 2% of the tax revenue it takes in for this purpose.
“They are going to earmark X amount of dollars and it will sound like a lot of money toward problem gambling awareness,” he said. “You will hear radio and TV commercials about it, but the reality is it is a small percentage of the money they will bring in.”
Carton said the cash is “found money” for every state and not just “a couple of bucks.”
“I would love to see Ohio lead the way in creating these types of places,” he added, because, “I don’t want to overstate it, but it will be an epidemic. You will have thousands of people like alcoholics and drug addicts.”
What does he expect will happen when Jan. 1 arrives?
“I think you will have conservatively $100 million in wagers in the first 30 days,” he predicted. “You will see a huge Super Bowl surge, then it will calm down and then another surge for March Madness (college basketball’s tournament).”
He thinks by Fall 2023, the state of Ohio will have a handle (total betting dollars) of more than $1 billion.
“And that will be a news story, that Ohio residents have wagered over $1 billion dollars on sports.”
LEGALIZATION OPENS
CONVERSATION
That kind of betting would put Ohio among the top five states in sports wagering. The top states in order of total dollars bet as of Nov. 16, according to Legalsportsreport.com are New Jersey, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York of the country’s 27 states where sports wagering is now legal. He believes Ohio will be in that kind of company.
And he hopes that because states across the country are legalizing it, it will mainstream the conversation. Once eyed as “seedy” behavior, now it is commonplace.
“My hope as a parent is that when my kids are at legal age to wager, my biggest hope is they know my story so they don’t go down that path at all,” he said. “But I’m also not going to keep my head in the sand. They are exposed to it and they might go down that road despite what their dad has publicly been through.”
Asked if he regretted his decisions in the end after all he has been through, Carton saw a silver lining to his prison sentence.
“Going to prison is never a good thing. I will say my story would have ended a lot differently than I think it will end now,” he said. “Going to prison is an awful experience. It’s a horrendous place. An awful place. I wish I had never gone, but I was going down a really bad path — and had I not gotten forced to face the reality of my bad decisions in life centered around gambling, I would have gotten in a different kind of trouble. I don’t think I would be sitting here talking to you. I don’t think I would be alive today.”
