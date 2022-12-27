Craig Carton has some advice for Ohioans come Jan. 1 and the state raises the curtain on legal sports wagering.
The popular sports talk radio host knows from what he speaks.
Like comedian George Carlin’s “The Seven Words You Can’t Say on TV,” Carton has his own no-no seven.
An admitted compulsive gambler who said he has bet $20,000 per hand of Black Jack and once went on “a three-day betting bender,” Carton spent a year in federal prison for crimes related to his gambling habit.
His on-air persona features light hearted bantering with his co-host , Evan Roberts, and occasional rants on any number of subjects, including some that have nothing to do with sports. His one-on-one demeanor when being interviewed about his former life is straight-faced sober.
He supports responsible gambling, but is on a mission to eradicate compulsive gambling.
In no particular order, here are Carton’s words of advice to millions of potential bettors, most of whom are likely to have never placed a sports wager in Ohio where it has been illegal to do so. Until Jan. 1
Sports book apps and their promotional ads - “Nothing is free. If they offer you free something, you are not getting the money. Read the rules before you think you are getting anything for free.”
How you gamble. - “If you find you are doing it by yourself. If you find it is consuming a decent amount of your day, you might have a problem. If you are doing it with buddies at a sports bar and you put $20 on the game, that is what it should be - social, fun. But if you start hiding what you are doing from family and friends, you are going down a bad road.”
Before you bet. - “Whatever your plan is, stick to your plan.” Whether it is the amount you will bet or the frequency, do not deviate from that plan.
Walk away from losses. - “Never, never chase a loss. The Monday night (NFL) game was created for gamblers. You have a terrible Sunday and you think I'm going to get my money back Sunday night or Monday night. Be smart. Don’t chase.”
Budget your betting. - “This is especially hard for young adults. Recognize what you can afford to spend on gambling the same as you would for a vacation, for a movie, for a date. What is realistic to wager? You are going to lose a lot. You may win sometimes too, but you are going to lose a lot.”
Beware of parlays, a cumulative series of bets. - “Nobody wants to hear this. Stop betting parlays. It is a sucker bet. The majority of net revenue from casinos comes directly from parlay wagers.You can look that stat up. it is almost 50 percent of all the revents casinos are making. Which is why they are marketing parlays. It’s hard enough to pick the winner of one game and now you have to win multiple legs to win your money and you are going to be wowed by stories you hear about some random guy in Columbus who won a 12-leg parlay and you are going to think, ‘I can do it.’ You can’t! Stop betting parlays.”
Sports Betting Apps. - “Limit the apps on your phone. People will shop for best offer. Customers wind up shopping for their favorite sites based on the offer. Once the offers are gone, most people settle on one or two gambling sites. Those offers are not because they want to give you anything. They are there because they want to take it from you.”
If Ohioans follow his advice?
“If you follow those pieces of advice, you have a good chance of avoiding the traps of becoming a compulsive gambler,” he said.
