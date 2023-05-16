CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville baseball team got a 9-1 win over Athens in a Sectional semifinal game Monday night.
The Athens Bulldogs scored their first and only run of the night in the top of the first inning. The Bulldogs kept the Tigers scoreless in the bottom of the first inning, but the Tigers responded with two runs in the bottom of the second.
Logan Smith was the first at bat for the Tigers in the second inning. He got the ball rolling for Circleville’s offense when he hit a triple on a fly ball to right field. The third batter up for the Tigers was JD Reuter who singled on a line drive to let Logan Smith cross home plate. The second score of the inning came after Scottie Moats hit a sacrifice fly which allowed Reuter to score.
At the end of the second inning, Circleville held a slight 2-1 lead over Athens.
The Tigers were able to keep the Bulldogs scoreless in the third while putting up a run of their own. Logan Smith scored his second run of the night after Trent Smith singled on a line drive.
Neither team scored in the fourth inning and in the fifth inning, Circleville extended their lead by scoring another two runs. Parker Kidwell scored the first run of the inning for the Tigers after Trent Smith hit a sacrifice fly. Nolan West crossed home plate after Drew Thornsley singled on a ground ball to left field.
With a 5-1 lead over Athens, Circleville had a four-run sixth inning to put the game away. Tate DeBord doubled on a fly ball to right field which allowed Austin Gray to cross home plate. DeBord scored after Logan Smith singled on a ground ball to center field. Logan Smith scored his third run of the night after Thornsley singled on a ground ball. Logan Smith’s run sealed the 9-1 win for Circleville over Athens.
Tigers’ Coach Brian Bigam said his team had some familiarity with Athens because they had played each other the week before.
“We played them last Friday, so we at least had a chance to see some of their hitters,” he said. “Getting a feel for Athens’ pitches and, I thought as the game went on, we did a good job of settling in and seeing how he was attacking us.”
One player who settled in as the game went on was DeBord who had a rough start.
“The first inning was a little rough, but I thought he settled in and competed and gave us a quality start on the mound,” Bigam said.
DeBord said he was also pleased with the hitters at the bottom of Circleville’s line.
“I think Logan Smith led us off and, you know, some of the guys in the bottom of the order did a good job getting us on the board and getting us the lead.”
Logan Smith had a great night as a hitter with 3 runs, 2 hits, and 2 RBI. Bigam said he’s a gritty kid that anyone would want on their team.
“I mean, I love him, you know, he’s a dirt ball player that takes the game to heart and plays his rear end off. He's the type of player that you want a bunch of on your team just because of the way he approaches the game and how he competes night in and night out.”
DeBord said there were a few things the Tigers need to work on before their next tournament game. Some of those things include stealing bases without permission, getting their sacrifice bunts down, and missing signs.
“I mean, we've played 28 games, so we have to have the ability to know what in the world our signs are 28 games into the season,” Bigam said.
Stats:
Logan Smith: 3 runs, 2 hits, 2 RBI
Tate DeBord: 1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI
JD Reuter: 1 run, 2 hits, 1 RBI
Drew Thornsley: 4 hits (4-4), 2 RBI
Austin Gray: 1 run, 1 hit
Nolan West: 2 runs, 1 hit
Trent Smith: 1 hit, 2 RBI
Scottie Moats: 1 RBI
Parker Kidwell: 1 run
