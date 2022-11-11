In complete contrast to the upcoming weather, things are heating up in Athens as the realization that a Mid-American Conference Championship birth is right within their grasp.
Head coach Tim Albin has preached a “One week at a time” mindset throughout the entire season. It’s worked so far, but as the final weeks of the regular season come along so does the pressure and focus necessary in order to reach their aspirations.
Given the results of this past week and the fact that both Buffalo and Bowling Green lost their mid-week matchups, Ohio now has a path to clinching the MAC East without even having to go down to the last day. If the Bobcats can get a win against a 5-5 Ball State team and both Buffalo and Bowling Green falter once again, Ohio will have their ticket punched to Detroit.
“I’ve got enough older guys on the team that the young guys are following them. They’ll keep their focus,” Albin said to the media on Thursday when asked about keeping the attention level high with the end goal so near in sight. “It’s great for the fans, It’s great for the program to talk about what’s out there for us. We’re getting those things because of our play. It’s exciting and we all know the destination we want to get to but now we’re locking in on the journey and we’re on a journey as a football team.”
Whatever they’ve been doing to lock in, it’s worked exceptionally this year. Including the 37-21 win over Miami (OH) this past week, the Bobcats have won five straight games. Had they not faltered against Kent State back on the first day of October, the only two losses to their record would be against Power 5 foes.
Not to mention, the Bobcats have been unbeatable at home this season, which should fair well if Ohio is forced to go into a win-and-in type situation on the last day of the regular season.
“That’s been our message to our guys and they’ve done a fabulous job with it,” Albin added when discussing how they’ve been preaching consistency and focus on this ride. “We’re going to play our best four quarters on Tuesday and see how this thing plays out.”
We’re all aware of the idea of coach speak and that programs will always want to put out optimism whenever they can. There’s not always a direct connection where what the coaches are talking about are actually implemented on the field. It’s a two-party objective of course.
As evident by the record and type of play we’ve seen from the Bobcats as the season ticks on, the team is clearly listening and executing what their coaches are trying to preach. As much credit as the staff should receive for implementing a system that seems to work, it’s ultimately down to the players to buy in and make plays on the field.
If it wasn’t obvious enough given the recent stretch of success Ohio is currently in, the players have bought in totally.
“It’s great to be in this position, we’ve been working hard all off-season to get to where we are now,” Miles Cross said to the Messenger on Thursday following his six-catch, 133-yard performance against the RedHawks. “At this point now we’re just looking to win the next game and keep it going day-by-day and just getting better. Taking one step at a time, not looking too far ahead in the future.
Nothing is guaranteed yet and they still have work to do. Given what we’ve heard and seen all year though, we should expect the Bobcats to be ready on the road next week against Ball State.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.