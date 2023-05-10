Trimble baseball suffered a heartbreaking 8-4 loss to Logan at home in extra innings on Tuesday, allowing all eight of the runs in the final three innings. The Tomcats held a 4-0 lead heading into the sixth.
On the mound, Caleb Cahoe had a peculiar statline. He would pitch 7.2 innings, allowing 12 hits and eight runs, only one of them earned, striking out six while walking two.
At the plate, Chayse Henry and Cole Wright each had two-hit days to lead the Tomcats. Brandon Burdette, Bennie Warren, Chase Patton and Paul Sharp each had a hit as well. Burdette also had the lone RBI on the day for Trimble.
For a game that ended up becoming relatively high-scoring, it took quite a while for action to start occurring. Neither team was able to score a run until the bottom of the fifth, where the Tomcats decided to shoot out to a four-run advantage.
Following singles from Wright, Patton and Sharp to load the bases, an error off the bat of Burdette would bring in the first run of the game. Patton and Sharp would score on the same passed ball and then Burdette would later come across the plate on a balk from Logan’s pitcher.
Trimble held on to the lead for all of one inning before things started to crumble. Logan would go on to score two in the top of the sixth to cut the lead in half, but still faced a multiple run deficit going into the seventh.
Two errors from Trimble’s defense and a single would load the bases up with no outs in the top of the inning. A fielder’s choice to Burdette would bring one across and then an RBI single would tie the game up, sending it into extras.
In the eighth, Logan would explode for four runs on four hits to take a commanding lead. Trimble would load the bases up in the bottom of the frame, but a strikeout from Patton ended the game.
