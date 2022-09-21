The Trimble Tomcats (11-2, 6-0 TVC) picked up a couple more victories earlier this week as they continue to roll through the season.
On Monday they traveled out to Lancaster to take on Fisher Catholic (11-2), the 16th ranked team in Ohio for Division 4. Against stiff competition, the Tomcats walked away with a four-set victory, defeating the Irish by scores of 25-23, 18-25, 25-23 and 26-24.
Currently being ranked 18th in the state, it was a statement from Trimble that not only can they compete, but they are one of the better D4 teams in the state.
Katelynn Coey led the offensive attack once again, recording 19 kills in the win. She also added six digs, three blocks and an ace. She was able to do all that partly due to the work but in by Jacie Orsborne. The senior posted 40 assists in the win to go along with four blocks and four digs.
Faith Handley was also a big part of the scoring production. She recorded 10 kills to go with nine digs and three blocks.
Defensively, Brandis Bickley was crucial for the win. The junior put up 12 digs to go with four serving aces.
Kennedy Kittle only recorded two digs in the game, but they seemed to be incredibly important.
“MVP of the game goes to Kennedy Kittle for stepping into the game at a crucial moment in the third set and making a couple big energy plays to swing the momentum in our favor.” Said Shelly Lackey, the head coach of the Tomcats.
Trimble was on the road only one day later, this time taking on Belpre in a TVC – Hocking showdown. The Tomcats swept this one with scores of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-12.
Coey recorded 18 kills, four blocks, four digs and three aces in the win over the Golden Eagles.
The Tomcats got a chunk of their points from aces on Tuesday, specifically from Bickley. She recorded 10 serving aces in the sweep to go along with four digs and a couple of assists.
In terms of assists, Orsborne led the team once again with 26. She was also important on the defensive side, blocking eight while grabbing three digs.
Both Handley and Katelyn Sutton record five kills on the night to help pace the offensive attack.
“We couldn’t pick only one MVP tonight so we went with two. First to Brandis Bickley for 10 aces during the game, insane. Second to Kate Sutton who has been stellar in our last couple games.”
The wins clear some more space between them and everyone else in the TVC – Hocking division. Trimble has a tough test coming up though when they see Waterford come into town on Thursday.
The Wildcats are 6-5 overall but have a 4-1 record in the TVC. This contest will have important implications to the standings of the division.
