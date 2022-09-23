The Trimble Tomcats (12-2, 7-0) extended their lead in the TVC – Hocking division on Thursday with a straight sets sweep of Waterford who entered the night tied for second in the conference. The Tomcats won with scores of 25-14, 25-20, and 25-20.
It’s not just that the Tomcats were able to increase their lead in the conference, they’re displaying dominance over the rest. Both Waterford and Southern entered the night tied for second with one conference loss. Including the win on Thursday, Trimble is now 3-0 against the two teams looking directly above them in the standings while not dropping a single set.
“It’s not really a pressure thing but when we’re playing bigger TVC teams the pressure is kind of a lot so when we’re playing down that has a lot to do with it,” Said Faith Handley, a junior on the team. “In the back of our heads we’re like ‘Oh we need to win this game' so we can move on forward and be placed as a higher seed because later in the season we don’t want to travel really far so that’s a really big impact on it because we want to stay here for the first couple games of sectionals.”
Trimble took another step towards that tonight.
Handley led the Tomcats offensively on Thursday. The junior recorded 13 kills, eight digs, two blocks and two aces in the victory.
Right behind her was Katelynn Coey who provided a major impact. The junior added 11 kills, 11 digs and a couple of blocks and aces.
“It feels good to leave here in three sets, they set a goal to win the TVC and they changed that to they want to win in three sets every game,” Shelly Lackey, the head coach of the Tomcats noted after the win. “They do have some big goals they set for themselves.”
Serving up Handley and Coey all night was Jacie Orsborne. The senior recorded 36 assists to go with a couple of digs and a kill. She was also incredibly valuable defensively, adding six blocks on the night.
Jaylee Orsborne and Katelyn Sutton each helped pace the offensive attack as well, recording six and four kills respectively.
The win opens up a multiple game lead now for Trimble over the rest of the TVC, Lackey knows how important it is to build that lead and stated the level of satisfaction pretty bluntly.
“It feels real good. Saturday we go to South Webster so that’ll be a good test for us.”
They travel out to take on the Jeeps in what will surely be a good litmus test for them against great competition. South Webster is 12-2 overall with a 9-1 record in the Southern Ohio II division.
