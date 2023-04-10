Hitting the field a day before Easter, Trimble (5-2) split a Saturday doubleheader with Hillsboro and Whiteoak. They were able to grab a dominant win over the Indians before being shut out later in the day by the Wildcats.
GAME ONE
The Tomcats started the weekend off on the right foot with an 8-3 victory that saw them score in nearly every inning. Chayse Henry’s 2-4 line at the plate led Trimble in game one. The third basemen also recorded two RBIs and a pair of runs in the win.
Brandon Burdette also recorded two hits in three at-bats, scoring two runs while grabbing an RBI and drawing a walk. Trent Pettit also had three RBIs and scored a run with a 1-4 line at the plate. As a team, Trimble only recorded seven hits despite scoring eight runs. They drew six walks total during the game.
Trimble sent Chase Patton out to the bump for the first game of the day, securing the win during the process. Patton threw six innings of three hit ball, allowing three runs, two being earned, while striking out three and walking a pair.
He ultimately gave the ball up to Caleb Cahoe in the seventh who ended up securing the save, striking out one in the process while not allowing a hit in the final frame.
After shutting the Indians down in order to start the game, Trimble was able to take an early lead in the first inning. Following a single from Burdette and a walk from Owen Sikorski, Henry ripped a double to left field that scored both, giving Trimble a 2-0 lead before ever recording an out.
Henry then allowed the first two batters in the second to reach base. One would later come around to score after a pickoff attempt to second base allowed the runner to score from third, cutting the lead in half.
After a scoreless second from the Tomcats, Hillsboro tied the game up at two with an RBI double from Bryce Parsons.
It wouldn’t be tied for long though as an error from the Indians in the bottom of the third would allow two more to come home for Trimble. Pettit would later score on a passed ball to make it a 5-2 game after three.
A single from Pettit and a sacrifice bunt from Max Frank in the following inning would give the Tomcats a five-run advantage heading into the fifth inning.
Trimble would tack onto their lead in the fifth when Cahoe would come around to score after a single from Burdette. Hillsboro would eventually score one more in the sixth but they were blanked in the final inning, giving the Tomcats a win in their first game of the day.
GAME TWO
For all the good vibes that the first game of the day brought, they were almost destroyed after a 16-0 defeat in five innings to Whiteoak in the second game. A second inning single from Pettit ultimately ended up becoming the only hit of the game for Trimble.
The Wildcats grabbed an initial 1-0 lead after the first inning but it wasn’t until the fourth that everything broke down for the Tomcats.
Trimble went into that fateful inning down 4-0 but Whiteoak was able to pour on 12 runs in the fourth inning alone, getting themselves over the mercy rule threshold. Other than an error that would allow one runner on, the Tomcats went down in order in the fifth to end the game, securing a 1-1 mark on the day.
