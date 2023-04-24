The Trimble Tomcats would score nine runs in the final two times at-bat on Friday to complete a wild 12-11 comeback victory over Vinton County at home. Owen Sikorski and Trent Pettit each recorded three hits to lead the Tomcats in the win.
Aside from the two, Brandon Burdette and Cole Wright each contributed multiple hits as well. Wright would rack up two RBIs, score three runs and draw a walk in the win. Bennie Warren and Chase Patton each had one hit, recording an RBI each in the process.
Chayse Henry started on the mound for the Tomcats and struggled in his 1.1 innings of action. He would allow seven hits and seven runs, five earned, while walking four and striking out two.
Chase Patton would then follow in relief, shining in his 3.1 innings of work. Patton wouldn’t allow a hit, giving up one unearned run while walking four and striking out a pair. Caleb Cahoe would secure the win after that, pitching 2.1 innings while allowing one earned run.
The Tomcats fell down 7-1 at the end of two innings before starting their comeback effort. An error and a sacrifice bunt would allow two runs to come in for Trimble in the third and fourth innings, making it a five-run difference heading into the bottom of the fifth.
Burdette would start off the frame with a single and then Sikorski would line a double to center field to score the leadoff man. A couple of pop outs would put two outs on the board before consecutive RBI singles from Wright and Pettit would cut the deficit to two. Pettit drove in one of his three RBIs on the day with the single.
Vinton County would put up one more in the sixth before a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the frame would kick off the six-run inning from the Tomcats.
One more walk would bring in another before Pettit ripped a single to center field, scoring two while giving Trimble its first lead of the game. A balk from the Vikings pitcher followed by an RBI double from Patton would make it a 12-0 game going into the top of the seventh.
The Vikings would get a couple of more runners on base in the inning and score a pair of runs but Cahoe would settle down to get the last two batters out, securing the wild win over Vinton County.
