VINCENT — Athens High School track and fields teams kicked off the season by placing in the top three teams overall in the Warren Local Fairweather Relays, held Saturday at Warren Local High School, in Vincent.
The Bulldogs' girls team placed second overall with 89.50 points, while the boys were third with 69 points. Marietta's teams both won, with the boys' team scoring 92 points and the girls team scoring 100 points, overall. Warren was second in the boys teams overall with 86, while the girls team placed third with 85 points.
Federal Hocking's girls team place sixth with 32 points, while the boys team placed eighth with 18 points.
"Such a fun day at the Fairweather Relays today. The Bulldogs were flying with and against the wind," the AHS track and field staff posted on Facebook. "Strong performances and great team energy from one event to the next! The girls team finished 2nd overall, and the boys were 3rd overall!"
The meet was set up with a series of various four-person relays for the track events.
On the girls' side, AHS 100-meter relay team of Alexa Reed, Adelaide Littell, Bella Sutton and Annamarie Montle placed first with a time of 54.09 seconds. Federal Hocking High School — Stella Gilcher, Addison Joy, Isabella McVey and Emma Amlin — placed sixth with a time of 59.29.
In the 200-meter relay, Athens — Reed, Valentina Marasco, Isabella Becker and Madison Hogue — placed third with a time of 1:57.49. Fort Frye placed first with a time of 1:56.62. Eastern (in Reedsville) — Kayla Sellers, Addis Well, Lilly Simspson and Erica Durst placed fifth with a time of 2:02.42. Federal Hocking — Kara Jarvis, Juni Ballew, Joy and Takira Walker — placed sixth with a time of 2:03.63.
In the 400-meter relay, the Bulldogs — Charlotte Myers, Reed, Iris Cooke and Olivia Smart — placed first with a time of 4:41.16. Eastern — Kayla Sellers, Addi Well, Lilly Simspson and Erica Durst — placed fourth with a time of 4:47.11. Federal Hocking — Jarvis, Joy, Olivia Amlin and Ballew — placed seventh with a time of 4:56.95.
In the 800-meter relay, AHS — Samantha Layton, Smart, Landis Corrigan and Sophia Szolosi — placed first with a time of 10:47.38. Federal Hocking — Ava Tolson, Emma Lucas, Isabella McVey and Olivia Amlin — placed fifth with a time of 12:29.14.
In the 1,600-meter relay, Athens — Josephine Bertuna, Smart, Corrigan and Szolosi — placed first with a time of 23:20.60.
In the 800 sprint medley, Eastern — Sellers, Well, Simspson and Durst — placed first with a time of 1:59.20. Athens — Cooke, Wynne Dodrill, Abby Stroh and Charlotte Myers — placed fourth with a time of 2:09.35, followed by fifth place Federal Hocking — Stella Gilcher, Walker, Olivia Amlin and McVey — which has a time of 2:09.93.
In the distance medley, AHS — Ava Pettey, Rachel Prange, Kate Kotses and Layton — placed fourth with a time of 15:44.39. Federal Hocking — McVey, Gilcher, Lucas and Ava Tolson — was fifth with a time of 16:30.64.
In the 100-meter shuttle hurdles, Athens — Violet Emery, Jillian Bourque, Reed and Fabby Keesey — placed second with a time of 1:16.87.
In the girls high jump, Athens' Abby Stroh and Federal Hocking's Ballew tied for seventh with a height of 4 feet 8 inches. Simpson, with Eastern, placed 10 with a height of 4 feet, 6 inches.
In the pole vault, Annamarie Montle, of Athens, placed first with a height of 11 feet. Federal Hocking's Stella Gilcher tied for third with Athens' Ruby Krisher with a height of 8 feet 6 inches. Athens' Eva Riley placed sixth with a height of 7 feet.
In the long jump, Athens' Stroh was sixth with a distance of 13 feet 3 inches. Bulldogs Prange and Wynne Dodrill were 11th and 12th place, respectively with distances of 12 feet 4.5 inches and 11 feet 11 inches.
In the shot put, A.J. Knapp, with AHS, placed fourth is a distance of 28 feet 1 inch. Eastern's Emma Hayes was fifth with a distance of 26 feet 7 inches, while Athens' Malia Howell was sixth with a distance of 26 feet 6.25 inches. Eastern's Hayley Sanders and Reann Schagle were 13th and 14th place respectively with throws of 21 feet 11 inches and 21 feet and 7 inches.
In the discus throw, Eastern's Emma Hayes was first with a throw off 110 feet. Federal Hocking's Abigail Householder was seventh with a throw of 70 feet 7 inches, while Athens' Howell was 12 with a throw of 67 feet 11 inches. Knapp was 13th with a throw of 63 feet, 2 inches. Eastern's Sander and Schagle were 16th and 17th respectively, with throws of 55 feet 6 inches and 49 feet 10 inches. Federal Hocking's Emma Amlin and Emma Lucas were 18th and 19th with throws of 47 feet, 4 inches and 31 feet 4 inches.
On the boys' side, in the 100-meter relay, Federal Hocking — Evan Hill, Levi Christopher, Izekiel Linscott and Cameron Joy placed fifth with a time of 53.07 seconds. Eastern — Brayden Haught, Seth Collins, Cassium Powell and Tanner Calhoun — placed sixth with a time of 53.41 seconds.
In the 200-meter relay, Athens — Mile Algoud, Tafari Smith, Anthony Sutton and Lucas Anglin — placed first with a time of 1:35.33. Federal Hocking – Hill, Christopher, Linscott and Joy — placed sixth with a time of 1;53.45.
In the 400-meter relay, Athens — Algoud, Anglin, Braedyn Ohmer and Sutton — placed first with a time of 3:40.56. Eastern — Brayden Obrien, Connor Nolan, Hayden Wilcoxen and Rylee Barrett — placed fifth with a time of 4:06.32. Federal Hocking — Hill, Linscott, Joy and Evan McPherson — was sixth with a time of 4:15.65.
In the 800-meter relay, Athens — Alexander Wotschka, Abe Wooster, Griffin Porter and Ohmer — placed sixth with a time of 9:57.43. Eastern — Rylee Barrett, Wilcoxen, Seth Collins and Tanner Calhoun — placed seventh with a time of 10:49.16.
In the 1,600-meter relay, Eastern — Rylee Barrett, Koen Sellers, Obrien and Nolan — placed third with a time of 20:24.96. Athens — Matthew Kuhnert, Wotschka, Wooster and William Morosko — placed fifth with a time of 22:45.21.
In the 800-spring medley, Athens — Micah Meflin, Alex Pero, Smith and Sutton — placed first with a time of 1:44.38. Federal Hocking — Hill, Joy, Linscott and McPherson — placed fourth with a time of 1:50.49. Eastern — Haught, Barrett, Wilcoxen and Sellers — placed sixth with a time of 1:58.34.
In the distance medley, Eastern — Sellers, Haught, Obrien and Nolan, placed first with a time of 11:30.06. Athens — Abe Wooster, Jamil Burden, Morosko and Matthew Kuhnert — placed sixth with a time of 14:16.67.
In the 110-meter shuttle hurdles, Athens — Jamil Burden, Parker Kinnard, Kuhnert and Lucas Anglin, placed second with a time of 1:09.50.
In the high jump, Timothy Chesser, of Athens, placed fourth with a height of 5 feet 6 inches, while Hayden Wilcoxen, of Eastern, was seventh (5 feet, 2 inches) and Parker Kinnard, Athens, was eighth (5 feet).
In the long jump, Athens' Timothy Chesser and Alex Pero were fifth (17 feet, 3.25 inches) and sixth (17 feet, 1 inch) respectively. Griffin Porter, of Athens, placed 12th (15 feet).
In the shot put, Braylon Bacon and Ryan Bentley were sixth (36 feet, 1 inch) and seventh (35 feet, 10 inches) respectively. Eastern's Mason Sheppard was 10th (34 feet, 8 inches) while Matthew Marcum was 14th (33 feet, 7 inches) and Colin Wilcoxen was 19th (28 feet, 1 inch). Federal Hocking's Thomas Schwarzel was 23rd (25 feet, 2 inches) while Cameron Terrel was 24th (22 feet, 9.5 inches).
In discus throw, Athens' Ryan Bentley was ninth (94 feet, 9 inches), Ryan Mathena was 11th (92 feet), and Jacob Carey was 15th (70 feet 3 inches). Easter's Matthew Marcum was 10th (93 feet), Mason Sheppard was 13th (86 feet, 4 inches), and Colin Wilcoxen was 20th (57 feet, 3 inches. Federal Hocking's Joe Householder was 16th (64 feet 4 inches), Cameron Terrel was 20th (57 fee 3 inches) and Kelly Artiga was 22nd (28 feet 11 inches).
Athens High School and Federal Hocking High School Track and Field teams will next compete Tuesday at Vinton County. On Saturday, the teams are scheduled to travel to Nelsonville to compete in the Rocky Brands Invite.
Athens High School will host a meet Wednesday at Joe Burrow Stadium.
