Tri-Valley Conference All Conference awards handed out for football Nov 21, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save With the football season completely finished in Athens County, it’s a proper time to look back and see which local athletes received some postseason recognition on the gridiron.TVC - OhioCo-Offensive MVP: Makhi Williams - Nelsonville-York and Garrett Brown - Vinton CountyDefensive MVP: Leighton Loge - Nelsonville-YorkCo-Coach of the Year: Danny Koska - Alexander and Rusty Richards - Nelsonville-YorkAll Conference:Isaac Waller - Alexander; Luke Brandes - Athens; Leighton Loge - Nelsonville-York; Jordan Schulz - Alexander; Braidin Tuttle - Alexander; Alex Jeffrey - Alexander; Addam Eblin - Alexander; Jagger Cain - Alexander; Wylie Anderson - Athens; Marcus Stevers - Athens; Braeden Young - Athens; Hudson Stalder - Nelsonville-York; Makhi Williams - Nelsonville-York; Gavin Richards - Nelsonville-York; Landen Inman - Nelsonville-York; Drew Douglas - Nelsonville-York; Maleek Williams - Nelsonville-YorkTVC - HockingOffensive MVP: Jake Pantelidis - WaterfordDefensive MVP: Brandon Oldaker - EasternCoach of the Year: Eric McCutcheon - WaterfordAll Conference:Blake Stanley - Trimble; Max Frank - Trimble; Cole Wright - Trimble; Blake Brown - Trimble; Brandon Burdette - Trimble Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Mvp Nelsonville-york Conference Awards Sport American Football Conference Football Season Athlete Alexander Trending Recipe Videos × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Recipes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.