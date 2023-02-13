The Tri-Valley Conference held their annual championship meet on Saturday at Wellston High School with various different Athens County athletes making their way to the podium. While wrestling is often the most individualistic team sport you can have, an emphasis on the team title was in place as Athens and River Valley came down to the final match to determine the TVC champion.


Tags

Recipe of the Day

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.