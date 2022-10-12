ATHENS – The best cross country runners in the Tri-Valley Conference will compete in the conference championship Saturday at Federal Hocking High School.
“We are looking to have a really good meet!” Athens’ Bulldogs Coach Adam Gonczy said. “The main thing is continuing to compete and race like we have all season, running together in our packs to help pull each other forward and faster. Trying to get our first seven runners in before the next team's first five.”
Vinton County’s cross country team is primed and ready for a strong conference performance.
“I am cautiously optimistic about our upcoming performance. We have had some strong workouts leading up to the meet. Both teams are peaking at the right time, so we will be ready to race on Saturday,” Vinton County Coach Josh Kirkpatrick said.
The top 7 runners in each division are considered All-TVC.
“We will certainly have runners in contention for this honor. The other top teams for both the girls and boys are Athens and River Valley,” Kirkpatrick said.
Athens’ girls’ cross country team has consistently posted top times this season.
Sophia Szolosi, a first-year student, has led the Bulldogs with first place finishes at each meet with times that are in the low to mid 18 minute range on 3.1 mile courses of varying difficultly.
Szolosi’s teammates Landis Corrigan and Olivia Smart, both first-year students, have consistently placed in the top ten with times in the low 20s to make the Bulldogs a top contender for the conference title. Several runners have posted personal bests this season – Samantha Layton, Emma Ulbrich, Eva Riley, Jillian Bourque and Kate Kotses – with times in the low to mid twenties.
Bulldogs’ Tyler Callahan too has posted top 10 finishes with times in the low 17-minute range. Callahan’s teammates Zachary Wakeley and Joonwoo Park have been running in the 18-19 minute range with Abraham Wooster, Alexander Wotschka, Porter Griffin and William Morosko racing and pacing at between 20-21 minutes.
Tri-Valley Conference meet starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at Federal Hocking High School in Stewart.
District meet is Saturday, Oct. 22 at Rio Grande.
Top runners in the Tri-Valley Conference
Girls
Sophia Szolosi – Athens; Landis Corrigan – Athens; Olivia Smart – Athens; Naveah Newton – Vinton County; Hollie Swaim – Vinton County; Abigail Hefferman – River Valley; Abby Schooley – Alexander; Rosemary Stephens – Federal Hocking; Piper Biesinger – Federal Hocking; Kimberly Aubrey – Wellston; Emily McWilliams – Nelsonville-York.
Boys
Evan McPherson – Federal Hocking; Sam Boyd – Vinton County; Jackson Walker – Vinton County; Tyler Callahan – Athens; Brayden Tabler – Federal Hocking; Aiden Porter – Vinton County; Joonwoo Park – Athens; Zachary Wakeley – Athens; Derek Mason – Nelsonville York; Darius Pierce – Federal Hocking; Nik Hill -- Wellston
