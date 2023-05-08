Trimble baseball can’t seem to catch much of a break these days.
Losing in five out of its last six games, the Tomcats stormed back from a 3-0 deficit in the top of the seventh against Logan before ultimately allowing a walk-off hit in the next frame to fall 4-3 to the Chieftains on the road.
Combining for six hits total as a team, Paul Sharp’s 2-3 day at the plate led Trimble. Brandon Burdette, Chayse Henry, Bennie Warren and Cole Wright all collected one hit on the day.
On the mound, Caleb Cahoe pitched well despite being asked to go more than a complete game’s worth. Pitching 7.1 innings, he would allow four runs on eight hits, striking out two while only giving away one free base.
After going down in order to start the game, the Tomcats found themselves in a deficit just two batters in after a leadoff triple and a sacrifice bunt would bring in Logan’s first run of the day.
Trimble would consistently get runners on base throughout the contest, but struggled each time to bring them across. It wasn’t until it was down until its last chance that the Tomcats started to figure things out.
Heading into the top of the seventh facing a three-run deficit, Trimble made its move. A walk, error and single off the bat of Sharp would load the bases up for Burdette with no outs.
The second basemen would ground out but it would bring Cahoe in with the first run of the night for Trimble. Two batters later, Henry would rip a two-out, two-run double to left field to tie the game up at three apiece.
The two schools would head into extras but it wouldn’t take long for Logan to seal the game. With a couple men on base and one out, Leiland Everett drilled a walk-off double to right field, securing the win for the Chieftains.
