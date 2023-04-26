In a closely fought game littered with errors from both squads, Trimble went into the seventh inning with a one-run lead before Waterford put two on the board in the final at-bats, defeating the Tomcats in a 4-3 walk-off victory on Monday.
Cole Wright got the start for the Tomcats and performed well despite his defense giving up some crucial errors on the day. The junior went 6.1 innings, allowing seven hits and zero earned runs, striking out four while walking a pair.
At the plate, Owen Sikorski was the only Trimble batter to record multiple hits. The catcher went 3-4 at the plate, scoring two runs in the process. Chayse Henry, Bennie Warren, Wright, Chase Patton and Caleb Cahoe all had a hit as well in the loss.
The Tomcats would quickly jump out in front with a run in the first inning. Following a double from Sikorski and an grounder that resulted in an error off the bat of Henry, Sikorski scampered home on an error from the Wildcats’ catcher.
Both teams would then go scoreless over the next few innings as Trimble clinged on to the 1-0 lead.
Trimble would add one more in the fourth when Caleb Cahoe dropped a bunt single, allowing Luke Orsborne to score on an error from Waterford’s first baseman.
Waterford would first hit the scoreboard in the bottom of the frame when a two-out error from Wright would keep the inning going, allowing an RBI single to be smacked shortly after.
The two teams would then trade-off runs in the fifth inning as well. Bennie Warren’s RBI single would increase the lead initially but then Waterford would respond with one run themselves, scoring on a passed ball.
Trimble would then hold the 3-2 lead until the bottom of the seventh, where everything seemed to fall apart.
Two consecutive singles from the Wildcats would tie the game up and an error would set up an opportunity for one more batter, who would then rip an RBI single to Cahoe at short, bringing home the game-winning run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.