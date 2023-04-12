Struggling at the plate, Trimble lost their first Tri-Valley Conference — Hocking tilt of the year with a 3-0 defeat to Belpre on the road on Monday. The Tomcats could only muster up three hits on the night.
Brandon Burdette, Owen Sikorski and Bennie Warren all collected hits in the loss for Trimble.
On the mound, Cole Wright threw a pretty decent outing despite picking up the loss. The junior went all six innings, allowing six hits and three runs, only one of them being earned, while walking one and striking out a pair.
Sikorski and Warren picked up singles in the first two innings but then Trimble went down 1-2-3 over the next few innings. It wasn’t until the sixth inning that the Tomcats picked up their third hit of the night.
It didn’t seem like it in the moment, but Belpre picked up the game-winning run in the first inning after a fielder’s choice would allow the Golden Eagles’ leadoff batter to come around to score.
Wright would keep Belpre scoreless for the most of the night after, shutting them down until the bottom of the sixth. A pair of hits with an error sandwiched between would allow the Golden Eagles to put two more on the board.
The game wasn’t over though and Trimble still had time to make a move. After a lineout to start the final frame, a walk and two consecutive hit batsmen would load the bases up for the Tomcats with one out. The next two batters would strikeout however, giving Belpre the conference win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.