The Lady Tomcats keep rolling with another sweep, this time over Federal Hocking. Winning by at least 10 on each set, the scores went 25-14, 25-14, 25-14.
The win moves Trimble to 7-2 on the year with a 3-0 mark in the Tri-Valley Conference.
“I think they’re gritty,” Shelly Lackey, the head coach of the Tomcats said about why her team is seeing the success they are. “Last year’s team wasn’t very gritty, and this team is just gritty. They are going to go get it.”
Katelynn Coey led the charge once again for Trimble. The junior seemingly dominated the court on Tuesday, recording 19 kills and 10 digs in the contest. She also had the game-winning point on an emphatic spike at the net.
“Katelynn is going to keep dominating, it’s just what she’s going to do.”
Elsewhere on the floor, the Tomcats got a big boost from their front line, specifically on defense. Five different players were able to record a block in the win.
The combination of Jaylee and Jacie Orsborne showed out once again near the net. Jacie was up to her usual tricks around the net, setting up perfect passes for her teammates. She ended up with 33 assists on the night to go with three aces, three digs, two kills and a block. Jaylee on the other hand put up 14 digs, five kills and a block in the win.
“I think they did a lot better. We need to work a little more on it but at least they’re seeing their primary and shifting,” Lackey said of the team’s defensive effort on Tuesday. “Jaylee had a really beautiful block on their setter when their setter went to the front row, it was gorgeous. But just being with your primary and knowing where that’s at, they did a good job.”
Faith Handley provided another impactful night on the floor as well. The junior put up 14 digs, five kills, an ace and a block in the sweep.
As well as her, Brandis Bickley was able to add nine digs, three aces, a kill and an assist.
The Lady Tomcats are next on the floor Thursday when they see South Gallia come in to town for a matchup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.