Just a day after a brutal one-point loss to Southern, the Trimble Tomcats responded with a 55-50, comeback victory over Meigs at home. Michael Clark and Cole Wright paced the Tomcats with 13 points a piece.
Overall, Trimble had a much better night shooting than just the day before. The Tomcats shot 47% as a whole, they also were 13-20 from the free throw line. Meigs on the other hand struggled throughout the night, only hitting 35% of their total shots and were a combined 8-34 from behind the arc.
Despite that, it was a slow night for the Tomcats to start. Struggling out of the gates, the Tomcats were only able to grab themselves seven first quarter points, finding themselves down four after eight minutes.
A stronger second quarter saw them cut the lead down to three, but Meigs seemed to have been also finding their groove at the time. Cayden Gheen and Dustin Vance paced the way for the Marauders on the night, scoring 15 and 11 points respectively.
The Tomcats used a strong defensive effort in the second half to get back into the game and eventually secure the win. While only scoring five points on the night, Levi Weber’s eight rebounds and a steal was important to grabbing the victory.
Trimble was able to hold Meigs to 24 points total in the second half, allowing them to make a comeback effort. The Tomcats didn’t shoot the lights out, but they were able to scrap enough together to get the five-point victory in the end and build some momentum in the program after a tough loss.
Trimble next sees South Gallia come into town for a Tri-Valley Conference II matchup on Tuesday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.