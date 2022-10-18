The Trimble Lady Tomcats (19-4) breezed through the opening match of the postseason, sweeping Sciotoville in the sectional semi-finals. Winning by a larger margin each set, they secured the victory with scores of 25-10, 25-9 and 25-5.
This one was over before you could even blink it seemed like. Within a matter of seconds, the score ballooned up to 9-0 before the Sciotoville coach called a timeout. Trimble was able to jump out to a 15-0 lead before the Tartans were able to score a point.
Faith Handley led the charge in the first set by serving all 15 points right from the jump. The junior recorded 10 aces to go along with four kills, two blocks and a couple of digs.
Trimble relaxed a little and Sciotoville was able to make somewhat of a faux comeback, reaching 10 points in the first set. The Lady Tomcats were able to secure the first set off on an ace from Jacie Orsborne.
Orsborne had 20 assists on the night to go along with three blocks, two aces, a dig and a kill.
“I actually thought they lost focus as the game went on but the scores were better as well. They scored 10 the first set but then scored five in the third set,” Shelly Lackey, the head coach of the Tomcats said after the win about her team’s level of focus in the first postseason test. “I felt like we lost focus but they were just having a good time.”
The margins got wider as the night on went on. Trimble dominated the second set, led by Katelyn Coey. The junior had 15 kills, five aces two digs and a block.
Kennedy Kittle recorded the match point with a serving ace. She was also able to add three more aces and a couple of digs in the win.
Looking to put the game away, Trimble launched out to a 15-2 lead in the third set before finally winning. While it was a lopsided win, there’s always things that are going to need fixing, no game is perfect. Especially in the postseason.
“Missed serves and serve-receive. We’ve got to attack the ball on defense.” Lackey noted after the win discussing what she wants her team to clean up on.
The sectional final will take place on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Trimble High School.
