Trimble bounced back from a two-game skid on Wednesday with a 6-1 win over Belpre at home. Led by three-hit days from Brandon Burdette and Chayse Henry, the Tomcats collected 14 hits in the win.
Owen Sikorski went 2-4 with a pair of RBIs and runs scored while Caleb Cahoe and Paul Sharp added two hits as well. Cole Wright and Trent Pettit had one apiece.
On the mound, Chase Patton got the win after 5.1 innings of one-run ball, allowing four hits while striking out four and allowing four walks. Cahoe would finish the final 1.2 innings in relief, keeping the Golden Eagles hitless while striking out a pair.
The Tomcats took an early lead in the bottom of the first with a two-run inning. Following Burdette and Sikorski reaching base, Henry would single in the leadoff hitter for the first run of the game. A sacrifice fly off the bat of Pettit later in the frame would bring in the second run.
Trimble would hold the Golden Eagles scoreless over the next few innings until it could build on its lead. Following singles from Sharp and Burdette in the fourth inning, Sikorski drove the pair in with a double to left field. Three pitches later, Henry doubled himself to score the catcher.
Pettit would add an RBI single later in the frame to make it a 6-0 game at the time.
Belpre would end up scoring one in the sixth inning, but would go down in order in the final inning to complete the game.
