Going up against one of the top teams in the Tri-Valley Conference — Hocking, Trimble fell 49-14 to Waterford on Thursday night. Being shut out in the first quarter, the Lady Tomcats also had to deal with Waterford going off for 30 points in the second quarter.
Although failing to score through one opening quarter, Trimble still found themselves in a position where a comeback attempt could seem reasonable, holding the Lady Wildcats to nine points in the first frame.
The story quickly got worse as Waterford showed why they’re one of the dominant forces in the division. En route to a 30-point quarter, the Lady Wildcats hit six second quarter three-pointers. Five of those were from Madi Hiener who ultimately finished with a game-high 16 points in the win for Waterford.
Trimble grabbed their first points in the second quarter and quickly found themselves with a 30-point deficit going into the halftime break. Rilynn Fouts hit a three-pointer in the second quarter to lead scoring for the Lady Tomcats. The freshman ultimately finished with a team-leading five points on the night.
At that point, the Lady Wildcats started to get substitutions in and the clock started running as scoring slowed down on both sides.
Trimble was able to hold the Lady Wildcats to only seven points in the third, but their one-point output coming out of the halftime break didn’t do much to help make it competitive. The only point came from a free throw from Jaylee Orsborne.
Abby Weber and Fouts combined for the only four points from the Lady Tomcats in the final frame as Waterford eventually dribbled the ball out.
