Trimble lost a heartbreaker to a conference rival on Tuesday night when they fell 56-53 on the road at Waterford on Tuesday. Jarrett Armstrong led all scorers on the night with 38 points on 24 shots for the Wildcats. The junior was 7-19 from beyond the arc while shooting 9-10 from the free throw line.
Not too far behind him was Michael Clark, who did everything he could to try and bring home the victory for the Tomcats. The junior poured in 31 points on 11-26 shooting from the field with a perfect 5-5 mark from the free throw line. He also pitched in five rebounds and a couple of steals.
It was a tightly contested, back-and-forth game that relied heavily on the top two scorers from each team. Aside from them, only one other player reached double-digits on the night. Chip Adams, the 6’4” center had 10 points for Waterford. Nobody else scored more than three for the Wildcats.
On the Tomcats side, Levi Weber was the second highest scorer with eight. The junior also added seven rebounds and a pair of assists.
Cole Wright added six for Trimble while Brandon Burdette suffered a tough shooting night and recorded four points, all on free throws.
With all the offensive struggles, Trimble went into the halftime break down 28-27, still in prime position to make a run.
The story of the night never really changed though. A close, relatively low-scoring second half played out very similar to the first, ultimately leading to the 3-point loss for Trimble.
The Tomcats look to bounce-back at home on Friday with another conference matchup. This time against Belpre, who currently sits second in the TVC — II standings.
